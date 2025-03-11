circle x black
Martedì 11 Marzo 2025
14:28
Swatten Showcases Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at Energie Sparmesse Expoenergy, Supporting Austria's Green Transition

11 marzo 2025 | 10.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Austria's Linz announced a mandatory PV installation policy on January 15, 2025, requiring all new buildings to install solar systems matching their energy consumption, a green energy revolution is unfolding. Swatten, a subsidiary of Sieyuan Electric, is at the forefront of this movement, presenting its innovative energy storage solutions at Energie Sparmesse Expoenergy.

With Austria's EV market booming, OLÉ reports that new electric vehicle registrations reached 18% of the 2030 target by November 2024. To meet growing demand, Swatten introduced its All-in-One(5-20kW) Energy Storage System with integrated AC charging, providing seamless solar-storage-charging integration. This solution enables Austrian homes and businesses to maximize self-consumption, reduce costs, and accelerate the shift toward a sustainable energy future.

All-in-One Energy Storage System: Smarter, Faster, Greener, The Preferred Choice for Green Energy Homes

Swatten's All-in-One system offers homeowners an advanced solar-storage-charging solution, with key features including:

Smart Power Adjustment -The integrated energy storage and charging system intelligently regulates charging power, maximizing self-consumption and significantly reducing charging costs.

Space & Time Efficiency – The all-in-one design eliminates excess cabling, saving 20% of installation space. Its stackable installation and plug-and-play connections also cut installation time by 20%, ensuring faster deployment.

High-Efficiency Charging – Equipped with an 11kW AC charger, the system efficiently utilizes clean energy to charge EVs, lowering costs and offering a seamless green mobility solution, further accelerating EV adoption.

Dynamic Pricing for Optimized Energy ReturnsDynamic pricing helps prevent grid overloads and reduces reliance on peaking power plants by enabling users to respond to price changes, support grid balance, and efficiently utilize renewable energy. Swatten's full product range supports Real-Time Dynamic Pricing Mode, allowing users to capitalize on electricity price fluctuations for additional revenue, shortening the payback period. More importantly, Swatten's cloud-based EMS system eliminates the need for an Energy Hub, reducing installation costs and making dynamic pricing deployment more affordable and accessible.

As Austria's mandatory PV installation policy and EV market growth boost demand for energy storage, Swatten is ideally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Its strong presence at the exhibition underscores its expertise in energy storage and smart EV charging, reaffirming its dedication to advancing the green energy transition in Austria and Europe. Swatten will keep driving innovation to offer smarter, more efficient, and cost-effective sustainable energy solutions globally.

For more information, visit https://www.swatten.com/show-3-15.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swatten-showcases-innovative-energy-storage-solutions-at-energie-sparmesse-expoenergy-supporting-austrias-green-transition-302398181.html

