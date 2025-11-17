circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Synack Introduces New Agentic AI Pentesting Solution

17 novembre 2025 | 14.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Agents Speed Up Test Results, Reduce Costs, and Scale Across the Attack Surface

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, a pioneer in offensive security, today announced Sara Pentest, a new agentic AI product built on the Synack Autonomous Red Agent (Sara) architecture. Sara Pentest performs penetration testing on hosts and web applications, speeding up vulnerability detection and remediation and reducing the window of exposure from months to days. Organizations gain better overall test coverage and can meet the threat from AI-powered adversaries using open source agents to speed up their own offensive security operations.

Sara Pentest agents emulate real-world tester behavior to identify, validate, and prioritize exploitable risks at a scale that traditional pentesting can't achieve. Organizations can:

"Humans and AI agents working together is the future of offensive security," said Dr. Mark Kuhr, CTO and co-founder of Synack. "Organizations can save time and money using our platform, as well as keep ahead of malicious hackers, who are also using AI to scale their operations."

The Synack platform brings together human expertise and agentic AI to reduce enterprise attack surface risk at speed and scale. Sara Pentest helps customers by addressing the trade-off security teams face between scaling penetration testing coverage and the rising cost and effort it traditionally demands. It gives enterprises the flexibility to align testing with business risk, enabling them to discover and remediate exploitable vulnerabilities faster across a broader attack surface, all without straining resources or budgets.

Sara Pentest uses a collection of specialized AI agents to help run tests quickly and efficiently. A reconnaissance agent identifies open ports, web services and endpoints in play. A team of attack agents are deployed to attempt exploits in the same way as a human pentester. Verification agents re-test and confirm vulnerabilities, minimizing false positives. All exploitable findings are verified by a Synack triage team to confirm accuracy. The investigation is summarized in a downloadable report, with any exploitable findings summarized and made available in the platform.

To learn more about how Synack's PTaaS platform powered by Sara keeps pace with AI-enabled threats, please visit https://www.synack.com/platform/agentic-ai-for-pentesting/

About Synack

Synack is the leader in human-led and AI-powered penetration testing, transforming offensive security to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant and defend against evolving cyber threats. Synack harnesses agentic AI innovations and a talented, vetted community of security researchers to deliver continuous penetration testing and autonomous vulnerability management. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of expert testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Learn more at www.synack.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838158/Synack_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synack-introduces-new-agentic-ai-pentesting-solution-302616267.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Roma, assessore sardo inciampa e sfonda vetrata di Sironi al Mimit: ecco il momento della caduta - Video
La Russa scaramantico: "Scudetto Inter? Tiè" - Video
Italia, La Russa a Gattuso: "Non si può dire 'vergogna' a uno spettatore che fischia" - Video
Sanremo, Jovanotti: "Quest'anno non ci sarò. Conduttore? Solo con Fiorello" - Video
Formula 1, Benetton: "Un rientro nel circus? Niente di concreto, ma attenti a sport" - Video
Proteste pro Gaza prima di Italia-Israele, Piantedosi: "Per Amnesty violazioni a corteo Udine? Pietoso rovesciare verità" - Video
"Scudetto alla Roma?": D'Alema non si trattiene e fa gli scongiuri - Video
Fiorello e Biggio, videoclip tutto da ridere sulle note di 'Mi fanno male i capelli'
Svelate le uniformi di Milano Cortina, il racconto di Malagò - Video
Ecco il kit che scova la droga nei drink, come si usa e cosa scopre - Video
Dall'Ucraina al Medio Oriente, si apre oggi in Canada G7 Esteri con Tajani: videonews dal nostro inviato
Dal carcere all'atelier, Manuel e la sartoria che cambia la vita - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza