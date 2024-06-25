Taiwan Pioneers the Future of Hardware Tools: IHT x TiTE Exhibition

Unveiling a New Era of AI Manufacturing and Net-Zero Sustainability in Taichung

TAIPEI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan, a leader in the global hardware tools market, will host the International Hardware Expo Taiwan & Taiwan International Tools & Hardware Expo (IHT x TiTE) from October 16 to 18 at the Taichung International Exhibition Center. This event will highlight groundbreaking advancements in AI manufacturing and net-zero sustainability.

Taiwan: The Key to the Global Hardware Industry Ecosystem

Taiwan is pioneering a revolutionary hardware industry ecosystem, merging world-class IT expertise with sustainable development to create a resilient supply chain. Having played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan is now at the forefront of AI technology adoption and net-zero transformation. Attendees can explore the future at IHT x TiTE.

Taiwan: Your Premier Partner for Net-Zero Sustainability

As a major global supplier of high-value hardware tools, Taiwan assists customers in achieving net-zero emission goals. Over 90% of Taiwanese companies have conducted carbon inventories, and more than 70% have initiated net-zero processes. While global clients are developing their strategies, Taiwanese companies are advancing their initiatives, making Taiwan an ideal partner for sustainable hardware tools.

Explore AI Technology Applications in Hardware Tools

Taiwan leads in integrating AI into industrial production processes. The nation's expertise spans various industries, including consumer electronics, fashion, and industrial products. At IHT x TiTE, visitors can gain insights into AI applications in the hardware tools industry, from materials and equipment to processes.

One-Stop Procurement Solutions: Taichung, Taiwan

Taiwan excels in hardware tools, offering extensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The IHT x TiTE Exhibition in Taichung, the heart of Taiwan's hardware industry, provides a comprehensive procurement platform. Global buyers can visit manufacturers' factories within an hour, facilitating efficient order negotiations. Leading companies are securing supply partners in Taiwan for a competitive edge.

Showcasing the World's Strongest Hardware Industry Ecosystem

Jointly organized by Lanza International Co., Ltd and the Taiwan Hand Tool Manufacturers' Association, IHT x TiTE showcases Taiwan's comprehensive hardware industry ecosystem. This year's exhibition features 7 key themes and over 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries. For more information, visit the official website or contact organizers at IHT@lanzsexpo.com.

