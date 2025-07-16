TCL SunPower Global and Bellsolar Power Up Réunion Island's Clean Energy Future

Strategic partnership brings smart energy solutions to local households—advancing sustainability, energy independence, and community resilience

LYON, France, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global, a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bellsolar, a leading solar distributor in Réunion Island, to deliver high-quality residential solar systems and home energy storage solutions to households across the island. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in TCL SunPower Global's international expansion and reinforces its commitment to advancing clean energy access in diverse regions.

The partnership was officially launched during a dedicated signing ceremony attended by Mr. Johnny, President of the Chinese Business Association in Réunion, highlighting the role of international collaboration in advancing sustainable development.

Through this initiative, TCL Solar panels and SunPower home energy storage solutions by TCL SunPower Global will be made available across Réunion Island via Store 109, Bellsolar's well-established offline retail network—bringing advanced residential solar technology directly to local communities. By enhancing local access to clean technology, the partnership supports the island's sustainability goals and empowers residents with greater energy independence and reliable renewable energy solutions.

"Bellsolar is proud to collaborate with TCL SunPower Global to bring advanced energy solutions to the people of Réunion," said a spokeperson of Bellsolar. "Our deep understanding of the local market, combined with TCL SunPower's cutting-edge technology, will enable us to deliver meaningful impact in the region's energy transition."

"This partnership represents a strategic step in our mission to deliver long-term value through clean energy innovation," said Steven Zhang, General Manager of TCL SunPower Global. "Réunion Island's abundant sunlight and strong political support for clean energy adoption make it an ideal location for solar PV applications. By expanding access to residential smart solutions in the region, we're not only supporting local communities—we're reinforcing our commitment to scalable, impact-driven growth in emerging markets."

Social, Environmental, and Energy ImpactWhile Réunion Island already generates over a third of its electricity from renewable sources, it remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels—posing challenges to energy security and environmental sustainability. The partnership between TCL SunPower Global and Bellsolar contributes directly to the island's 2030 goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity by expanding access to residential solar technology and promoting greater energy independence.

Beyond energy benefits, the initiative helps protect Réunion's delicate ecosystem, home to unique biodiversity and protected natural areas. It also delivers tangible social impact: creating local jobs, promoting energy equity, and improving living standards. By decentralizing energy production and integrating advanced home energy storage systems, the project enhances the island's overall energy system resilience and grid stability, critical for regions where infrastructure can be vulnerable to fluctuations and disruptions. SunPower-branded smart storage solutions help balance supply and demand, reduce strain on the grid during peak hours, and ensure a more stable and reliable energy supply.

This collaboration between TCL SunPower Global and Bellsolar exemplifies how strategic partnerships can drive business growth while delivering meaningful impact. By expanding access to clean, reliable solar energy, the initiative supports long-term energy goals and creates lasting value for local communities and the environment. It reflects a shared belief that purposeful innovation can generate measurable economic, social, and environmental benefits.

About TCL SunPower Global TCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at https://sunpowerglobal.com and on LinkedIn.

