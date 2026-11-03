TEKLYNX 2026 Barcode Labeling Software Aligns with GS1 and RAIN RFID, and Builds the Foundation for AI Capabilities

AUCH, France, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International introduces its TEKLYNX 2026 solutions, a comprehensive suite of barcode labeling software designed to help companies improve operations. The 2026 release brings in tangible, customer-centric enhancements that simplify label design and compliance, extend print automation to out‑of‑network environments, and strengthen safeguards to prevent unauthorized or duplicate labels.

The TEKLYNX 2026 solutions include LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, CODESOFT, SENTINEL, and LABEL ARCHIVE.

Label design software—LABEL MATRIX, LABELVIEW, and CODESOFT—provide easy-to-use interfaces for designing labels, connecting to various data sources, setting up forms for efficient printing, and encoding RFID labels. The latest version includes compliance enhancements and new capabilities:

Enterprise software—SENTINEL and LABEL ARCHIVE—automate label printing directly from a business system and facilitate the configuration of automatic, digital workflows for paperless label approval processes. Enhancements to these print automation and label security solutions improve how companies manage and control their labeling operations:

"The TEKLYNX 2026 solutions were developed in response to customer feedback and their labeling needs," said Thierry Mauger, CEO of TEKLYNX. "We're committed to helping businesses maintain labeling compliance while adopting enhanced software technology."

For more information on how the TEKLYNX 2026 solutions can optimize labeling processes, visit teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-2026-barcode-labeling-software-aligns-with-gs1-and-rain-rfid-and-builds-the-foundation-for-ai-capabilities-302924185.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.