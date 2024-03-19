TELUS Mental Health Index: More than a third of workers in the European Index have a high mental health risk

Nearly half of workers in the European Index do not have trusted workplace relationships and are three times more likely to report feeling isolated than those with trusted workplace relationships

EUROPE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index ("the Index") with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia. The European report highlights that more than a third (36 per cent) of workers in Europe have a high mental health risk. Further, nearly half (47 per cent) of workers do not have trusted workplace relationships and are three times more likely to report feeling isolated than those with trusted workplace relationships. The European Index includes data from workers, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

The effects of isolation and loneliness are now being recognized globally by the World Health Organization (WHO) and compared to well-known health risks such as smoking, obesity and lack of physical activity.

"The Index findings reflect a concerning reality impacting workers and businesses as loneliness and social isolation negatively impact both the health of workers and workplace productivity," saidPaula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "Rapid societal changes, alongside diminishing social support and affordability issues are taking their toll on younger workers who are the future of European businesses and economic activity. Additionally, these and other stressors at the start of a person's career when there is typically less financial stability make these younger workers more vulnerable to mental health risks. Organizations can help all workers by building a culture of trust, which counters isolation, and highlighting their health, personal and financial programs, which offer crucial support."

Efforts to combat the negative impacts of isolation and loneliness on employee health and productivity not only improve wellbeing but also have financial benefits for employers.

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

In January 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

"Creating a supportive and inclusive work environment is not only a responsibility, but also an invaluable opportunity for employers to proactively shape the wellbeing of their teams," added Allen. "With the physical and mental impacts of isolation now being discussed more broadly, it would be wise for employers to prioritize meaningful social connections to support employee wellbeing. In addition to implementing employee assistance programs and other initiatives to address the mental strain, fostering a healthy and connected workplace environment enables individuals to thrive. This, in turn, leads to improved retention, productivity, engagement and overall better health outcomes."

The January TELUS Mental Health Index also includes important findings related to key psycho-social risks in the workplace and mental health scores by country. Read the full European TELUS Mental Health Index here.

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from January 13, 2024 to January 22, 2024 with 3,000 respondents. All respondents reside in Europe and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader providing comprehensive primary and preventive care services and solutions to improve physical, mental and financial wellbeing for employees and families worldwide. With our advanced technology and dedicated team members, including more than 100,000 compassionate health professionals, we are covering more than 70 million lives in 160 countries. We are on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by building the healthiest communities and workplaces on the planet through simplifying access to care and improving the flow of information between care providers, insurers, employers and individuals. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com.

Media Contact:Hanover CommunicationsEmail: telushealth@hanovercomms.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365338/TELUS_Health_TELUS_Mental_Health_Index__More_than_a_third_of_wor.jpg