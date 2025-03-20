The Baron™ Upright by Aristocrat Gaming™ Makes Its European Debut

Featuring advanced technological innovations, The Baron Upright is now live in seven locations throughout Europe

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailed as the most anticipated slot game cabinet of the year, The Baron Upright has made its European debut in an impressive seven installs over seven days in seven international locations. The Baron Upright is now live in Albania, France, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, and aboard European cruise ships.

Link to High-Res Photos & Teaser Video

Since its debut in North America a few months ago, The Baron Upright and its suite of games have been quickly climbing industry charts, ranking in the top spots for the last several months on independent research lists. Now, with its swift international arrival, The Baron Upright footprint will expand its reach to engage with customers and players across Europe.

"The speed at which we commercialize hardware and games internationally has been a top priority for our customers. With the recent installs of Phoenix Link™ and now the arrival of The Baron Upright, we're pleased to be succeeding in that goal," said Kurt Gissane, chief revenue officer for Aristocrat Gaming. "The Baron Upright brings an all-new entertainment experience for our international customers and players, from its unique design to its popular launch titles, and we're looking forward to seeing the positive response."

Following its award-winning predecessors' footsteps, The Baron Upright dual-screen cabinet features advanced technological innovations including integrated dynamic lighting, advanced display monitors, and sleek design elements to enhance casino floors.

The advanced technological features of The Baron Upright are player-centric and deliver gameplay that is even more vibrant. Vivid LEDs light up the cabinet frame and monitors, while indirect backlighting on the chimney illuminates The Baron in colour coordination with gameplay and game themes, both of which come standard, and an integrated candle that lowers the cabinet profile for improved sightlines on casino floors.

The dual 27" ultra-high-definition 4K display monitors bring proven player comfort and ergonomics combined with best-in-class graphics, plus a customizable 27" LCD topper that integrates play, jackpot features, or can be removed to adapt to a variety of ceiling heights to best fit floor needs. A discreet soundbar, two top monitor speakers, and a subwoofer in-cabinet make for an improved premium sound experience. Finally, a floating virtual button deck adds sleekness and functionality to the modern look of The Baron Upright.

The Baron Upright's European launch title is Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite™ Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity, tailored specifically to the needs of European customers, including 50 credit minimum entry bet and more jackpot options. Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity expands on the beloved Red and Blue Festival base game and adds a fourth Metamorphic and a new Quad Metamorphic trigger in the base game. Additionally, players have the opportunity to trigger additional Metamorphics once they are in the bonus Hold & Spin feature.

The fast-following titles that are now available for purchase in over 15 EMEA markets include: Ju Cai Jin Gui™ Dragon and Ingot and Lucky Looters™ Devil and Leprechaun.

Ju Cai Jin Gui is the successor to Fu Dai Lian Lian™ building on the Triple Metamorphic that started it all, to introduce a newly branded member of the portfolio with the addition of a Fourth Metamorphic. Lucky Looters is a dual metamorphic with a Lock & Loot feature to lock in reels 1 and 5 and multiply the up to 12 Cash on Reels values from reels 2 to 4 up to 6x for a 48x multiplier.

For more information on The Baron Upright, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/emea/.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES SPAIN S.LAristocrat Technologies Spain S.L is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,300 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com/emea.

