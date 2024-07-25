The best (and worst) football stadiums in Europe: Stasher research reveals

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro 2024 captivated fans with its thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. The tournament, played in 10 host cities in Germany, saw roughly 2.6 million people attending the matches and another 6 million watching in fan zones.

With these statistics in mind, luggage storage network, Stasher, has ranked the top stadiums in Europe.

Top #5 Stadium Location Score Bottom #5 Stadium Location Score 1 Signal Iduna Park Dortmund, Germany 5.94 50 Bay Arena Leverkusen, Germany 4.32 2 Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain 5.92 49 Ljudski Vrt Maribor, Slovenia 4.33 3 Camp Nou Barcelona, Spain 5.73 48 King Baudouin Stadium Brussels, Belgium 4.35 4 Old Trafford Manchester, England 5.52 47 Estadio El Madrigal Villarreal, Spain 4.36 5 San Siro Milan, Italy 5.44 46 Stadium of Light Sunderland, England 4.36

Of the 50 stadiums analysed, Signal Iduna Park (5.94) - home of Borussia Dortmund and site of the Euro 2024 semi-final - comes out on top.

Known for its famous yellow-wall and electric atmosphere, this stadium scores well in all categories, with a large capacity (81,365), reasonable average ticket prices (35€), and good accessibility.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium comes in second. With a high capacity (81,044) and outstanding disabled access, it also offers cheap pints (2.5€) and great reviews (4.6/5).

Barcelona's Camp Nou is third, just losing out to its Spanish rival. It may be the largest stadium in the list (99,354) but it still has great disabled access and public transport.

Germany tops and tails this list, with Leverkusen's Bay Arena coming 50th on the list. Expensive beers, average disabled access and weaker reviews (4.4) give it the lowest score of any stadium on this list.

English stadiums - although pricey to go to - rank well overall, with four featuring in the top 10. This includes Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley.

Georgia's Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena is the ideal spot for budget-conscious fans. Not only does it offer the cheapest tickets on this list (€10), but it also serves the most affordable beer, with pints costing €1.67.

