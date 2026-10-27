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The Last Mile's 'Fragmentation Tax': FarEye Sets Out Four Moves to Control Rising Delivery Costs at Last Mile Leaders EMEA 2026

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27 ottobre 2026 | 16.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti
FarEyeLML's

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last-mile delivery costs across EMEA rose by a typical 9% over the past year, with 96% of firms paying more per delivery, according to FarEye's Eye on the Last Mile EMEA 2026 report.

Presenting the findings, Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder, FarEye, attributed much of the increase to the 'fragmentation tax': hidden costs from disconnected carriers, data and systems.

Drawing on 4,000+ data points across 500+ respondents, the report found that 51% of fully outsourced firms cited unreliable carrier information as their biggest challenge, compared with 22% citing cost.

Nahata compared last-mile fragmentation with shipping before containerisation, when a shared standard helped reduce cargo-loading costs from $5.83 to $0.16 per ton.

"Businesses may outsource execution, but they cannot outsource accountability for cost and customer experience," said Nahata. "The last mile is still waiting for its container moment."

He outlined four priorities:

FarEye's platform provides visibility across carriers, markets and systems, including delivery costs in real time.

Held from 13–15 October at Mercure Amsterdam City Hotel, the event brought together 100+ leaders across postal, logistics, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, telecoms and food service sectors.

Slavko Ovčina, CIO, Slovenia Post, highlighted practical, open operational discussions. Sebastian Bleser, SVP Supply Chain, Autodoc, emphasised exchanging insights across markets beyond the event.

Nahata introduced Last Mile Circle, LML's year-round community for sharing and solving operational challenges. EMEA leaders joined founding members from APAC and the Americas.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-last-miles-fragmentation-tax-fareye-sets-out-four-moves-to-control-rising-delivery-costs-at-last-mile-leaders-emea-2026-302920977.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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