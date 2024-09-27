Thermal Imaging Manufacturer Raytron Brings Latest 6μm Infrared Sensors and Other Solutions at CIOE 2024

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron Technology Co., Ltd., a leading company of infrared thermal imaging, made a strong impression at CIOE 2024, held from September 11 to 13 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The company showcased its latest advancements in both long-wave infrared (LWIR) and mid-wave infrared (MWIR) technologies, infrared thermal sensors, modules products and solutions at booth 8B59 in Hall 8, such as the latest 6μm uncooled infrared sensors, which is a notable advancement in small pixel technology.

Raytron's exhibit featured an array of advanced products, including its LWIR uncooled thermal cores and modules. Notably, the 10μm, 5-megapixel infrared core, when paired with long-focus lenses, enhances image clarity and improves target detection range and recognition. The 120Hz infrared thermal core, with its high refresh rate, provides smooth dynamic imagery, ideal for scenarios like automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in potential application under specific conditions, where rapid updates of road information are critical for safety.

Raytron's portfolio also includes compact, lightweight infrared modules and sensors, such as the Mini2, Tiny2-C, and G2 1280 series. These modules meet SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) requirements and apply to multiple scenarios, e.g. infrared thermography, machine vision, intelligent driving, and security monitoring.

The company also emphasized its infrared imaging solutions for various fields, such as industrial gas imaging, forest fire prevention, and automotive driving safety. By providing real-time, accurate detection even in harsh conditions like fog or smoke, Raytron's technologies contribute to safer operations across industries such as energy, transportation, industry and environmental monitoring.

Chen, Vice-general Manager of Raytron, shared insights during the event, highlighting the company's significant progress over the past 15 years. "Raytron has achieved remarkable advancements in infrared pixel and packaging technologies, driving the integration and cost-effectiveness of infrared thermal imaging products. We will continue to focus on innovation, particularly in smaller pixel pitches, advanced packaging, and ASIC integration, while deepening our collaboration with AI technologies to meet global demand for high-resolution, low-power, and miniaturized solutions."

Raytron has been living up to its mission - create customer value with technological advancement, constantly expand human perception capabilities, and enable humans to discover the beauty of the world in more dimensions, by being deeply involved in infrared, microwave and laser.

