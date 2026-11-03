Tool changer. Game changer. Bambu Lab presents H3C - the defining new generation of 3D printers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab today introduces the H3C, the company's first third‑generation desktop 3D printer. Built around a nine‑tool Swaptek™ architecture, the H3C finally eliminates the long‑standing compromise between speed, reliability and ease‑of‑use that has haunted multi‑material FFF printing since the early days of the technology. For makers, H3C turns multi‑material printing into a single, effortless workflow — letting ideas, not hardware, define what can be created.

A Tool‑Changer That Changes the Game

When the X1 and P1 arrived in 2022, they turned the painful, trial‑and‑error calibration routine of multi‑color printing into a smooth, reliable experience. Yet, even those groundbreaking machines left one challenge unsolved: the labor‑intensive, time‑consuming process of switching between several filaments in a single print. The H3C's Swaptek™ tool‑changer tackles that problem head‑on. By keeping 9 independent print tools permanently loaded, pre‑heated and ready, the printer can change material in under 6 seconds - a speed that makes fast, reliable and simple multi‑material printing a single, unified reality.

Introducing the H3C - The New Standard

The H3C is Bambu Lab's first printer conceived from the ground up around a dedicated tool‑changer. It combines 9 ready‑to‑print tools, a flexible‑material extruder and an integrated filament‑management system in a footprint no larger than a single‑spool A‑Series printer. The result is a machine that makes reaching for nine different filaments feel as natural as grabbing a single spool.

Core Innovations

Swaptek™ - Nine Tools, Six‑Second Switches

At the heart of the H3C lies the Swaptek™ system, a nine‑tool architecture that replaces the conventional single‑head, load‑and‑unload approach. Each tool carries its own filament path and heating element, so the material stays loaded and pre‑heated at all times.

When a change is required, the system activates Active Pre‑Heat - reading the upcoming G‑code, it begins heating the next nozzle while the current tool finishes its segment. By the time the mechanical change occurs, the new nozzle is already at temperature, and a brief priming sequence brings the fresh filament back to the model in 6 seconds with minimal waste.

The Retractable Rack complements this speed. During printing, the guide tubes are folded back, giving the user a clear view of the part, reducing vibration and freeing Z‑axis height for taller builds. The rack also prevents the tubes from striking each other, a subtle but decisive detail that improves long, multi‑material jobs.

Swaptek is more than a mechanism; it is an architecture that supports automatic docking, tool‑offset compensation and full bed‑leveling before every print, keeping the complexity inside the machine instead of in the user's workflow.

FlexFeed Extruder - TPU Without the Struggle

The FlexFeed extruder handles both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm filament, switching on the fly. A dedicated 2.85 mm path for TPU keeps the soft filament rigid under pressure, allowing it to be extruded at up to three times the flow rate of a classic printer. The result is reliable printing of TPU as soft as 75A, opening the door to better shoe-printing, comfortable wearables, flexible hinges and soft‑robotic components that previously required specialist hardware.

AMS 3H - Integrated Filament Management

All 9 spools sit inside AMS 3H, a sealed, airtight chamber that protects filament from moisture. Filament feeds automatically to the appropriate tool, and dedicated TPU inlets let flexible material be drawn straight from the AMS.

The built‑in drying module can heat to 85°C while printing continues, making it practical to use engineering polymers such as PA, PC and carbon‑fiber blends. By attaching a original AMS to tool 1, the system can be expanded to 24 materials; additional drying capacity is provided by optional AMS 2 Pro and AMS HT units, all while preserving the same footprint.

A Lighter Head, Robust Heat Management and New Cooling

The H3C's motion platform is 40% lighter than its predecessor, enabling accelerations of 25,000 mm/s² and moves at up to 1,400 mm/s without the ringing that normally accompanies such velocities.

Every H3C hotend's nozzle - from 0.2mm all the way to 0.8mm - is made from fully hardened steel with a hardness of HRC 55+, engineered to withstand abrasive filaments like carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other composites.

Heat is managed with a dual‑heater active system: the build chamber is heated to 65°C by a contact sensor that provides precise, stable control, while each of the nine tools can reach 350°C, supporting ABS, PC, PA‑CF, PET‑CF and other high‑temperature polymers. Cooling is handled by a four‑layer system - a CFD‑engineered part‑cooling fan, two side‑chamber fans, a dedicated tool‑head fan and a rear chamber fan that regulates the overall build‑space temperature. Together they keep high‑speed prints crisp, overhangs solid and bridges clean, regardless of ambient conditions.

What the H3C Gives Makers

The engineering behind the H3C unlocks a suite of practical possibilities that were previously out of reach for desktop users.

All You Need in One Single Machine

The H3C proves that detail, speed and function can coexist in a single print. Zero‑touch auto‑calibration and automatic tool changes keep the workflow seamless—whether you're swapping nozzle sizes, mixing nine colours, or switching from printing to cutting, you start a job with a single click and let the H3C handle the rest. By erasing the entry barriers that once kept novices away and reclaiming the minutes advanced users spent on manual adjustments, the H3C turns nine‑material, multi‑tool production into an everyday reality. Available as an optional accessory, the extra Bird-eye camera lets you live‑monitor your print from two viewpoints.

In the end, the hardware no longer limits imagination—the idea itself becomes the only limitation.

Official Accessories-sold separately

Designed to let the H3C blend naturally into your workspace.

Pricing & Availability

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer-tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Its state-of-the-art 3D printers offer a feature-rich first-class experience for a global community of 3D printing makers, aiming to break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds and bring creativity to a whole new level. Bambu Lab sells its 3D printers, filaments, and accessories on its official website, serving customers across 30+ countries.

Learn more at Bambu Lab Official Website

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tool-changer-game-changer-bambu-lab-presents-h3c---the-defining-new-generation-of-3d-printers-302927770.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.