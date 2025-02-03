circle x black
comunicato stampa

Transguard Group Selects Invixium for Workforce Management Automation

03 febbraio 2025 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Over 400 IXM TITAN biometric devices installed at multiple sites across the UAE for accurate time tracking of 65,000 contract workers

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control, workforce, and visitor management along with RTLS-connected worker solutions has been selected to supply hundreds of its rugged biometric solution, IXM TITAN, for time tracking at work sites for Transguard Group, a subsidiary of Emirates Group. Over 400 TITAN devices are currently being used to enrol and track the attendance and hours of over 65,000 contract workers; this includes the latest project at Expo City in Dubai. Bundled with Invixium's all-in-one software platform, IXM WEB, TITAN provides Transguard Group with a comprehensive workforce management solution that spans all requirements from personnel enrolment through identity verification, time tracking, analytics, and audit trails.

"TITAN has been invaluable in meeting our biometric time and attendance requirements," said Tim Mundell, Chief Security Officer, Transguard Group. "Invixium worked very closely with our management team to deliver an automated workforce management solution that delivers exceptional administration efficiency, heightened employee sustainability, and extreme accuracy to eliminate time theft with detailed audit trails. The deployment of TITAN is a key component in our digital transformation strategy."

"We're honored to be a strategic partner for Transguard Group," said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium. "The scale of this massive industrial project allowed us to deliver significant savings in time and costs for Transguard Group. We are extremely pleased that our collaboration has improved operational efficiencies and provided a lasting benefit to their business."

After proof of performance testing, Transguard Group selected TITAN for its high speed, extreme accuracy, and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including construction sites; Transguard also uses TITAN for general deployments as well as its meal management system. The strategic deployment of TITAN at entry points provides time and attendance accuracy during shift changes, and cellular connectivity ensures uninterrupted operations and 100% uptime. The optimized allocation of manpower streamlines workforce management processes and offers Transguard Group significant savings every year.

To learn more about Invixium's Industrial and Enterprise Series biometric solutions, visit www.invixium.com

For Media Queries: Sandra Santos, Director, Marketing & Communications, Invixium, +1 844-468-4948, ssantos@invixium.com; Lena ter Laare, Director – Marketing, Communications & CSR, lena.terlaare@transguardgroup.com, Mobile: +971 50 899 7953

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610527/Invixium_Transguard_Group_Selects_Invixium_for_Workforce_Managem.jpg   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transguard-group-selects-invixium-for-workforce-management-automation-302365751.html

