Triskell Software unveils new AI capabilities in its 2026 SP2 Release

MADRID, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software, a leading provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions, announces an expansion of its artificial intelligence capabilities with the release of Triskell 2026 SP2.

Building on previous innovations, Triskell Software integrates enhanced AI capabilities into everyday workflows, enabling organizations to analyze portfolio information, automate routine operations, optimize resource allocation, and interact with project data using natural language.

The update also introduces the Triskell MCP Server, enabling organizations to connect compatible external AI assistants to their Triskell environment.

AI-Powered Project and Portfolio ManagementThrough the Triskell AI Assistant, users can analyze project data, generate summaries and charts, identify resource constraints, and support portfolio decision-making using natural-language instructions.

The assistant also simplifies everyday operations, including creating project objects, updating timesheets, generating SQL queries, configuring business rules, and translating or summarizing content.

"One of our main objectives with AI is to make portfolio management more intuitive and accessible. We want users to spend less time navigating data and performing repetitive tasks, and more time making decisions that create business value," explains Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software.

Triskell MCP Server: Connecting PPM with external AI AssistantsOne of the most significant innovations is the Triskell MCP Server, built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard connecting AI applications with external systems.

It enables compatible AI assistants to retrieve project information, analyze portfolio data, and execute supported actions directly through conversational interfaces, without constantly switching applications.

For example, users can ask an external AI assistant to retrieve project information, review attributes, create project objects, or record timesheet entries.

"The introduction of the Triskell MCP Server is an important step in our AI strategy. By extending Triskell beyond its traditional interface, we are making portfolio information more accessible through the AI tools and workflows organizations increasingly use," adds Angel Garcia.

AI tailored to business needsThis new release also introduces an AI Knowledge Base, enabling organizations to upload corporate documentation and obtain contextualized responses using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology.

Additionally, Custom AI Skills allow administrators to configure specific AI instructions for different business contexts, adapting how the assistant interprets project and portfolio information.

To strengthen data governance, the new Data Security module allows administrators to exclude sensitive attributes from information shared with external AI providers.

Organizations can also choose between Triskell's built-in OpenAI provider and other supported providers, including Anthropic, Google Gemini, and Mistral.

These enhancements reinforce Triskell Software's commitment to making portfolio management more intelligent, connected, and efficient while helping organizations improve decision-making and align strategic objectives with execution.

About Triskell SoftwareTriskell is an enterprise solution focusing on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives from one centralized platform.

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