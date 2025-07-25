U.S. Exhibitors at 2025 CISCE Grow by 15%, Highlighting Strengthened Supply Chain Cooperation

BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) was held from July 16 through 20 in Beijing, providing a premier platform for global communication and cooperation in supply chain development, and witnessed a 15% increase on the number of U.S. exhibitors compared to last year, reaffirming the position as the largest group of international participants.

Michael Hart, President of AmCham China, praised CISCE for fostering collaboration and innovation across borders. "The Supply Chain Expo has provided a fantastic platform for communication and cooperation," Hart said. "I'm pleased to share that U.S. exhibitors have grown significantly this year, with 60% of them being Fortune Global 500 companies. Additionally, we are excited to welcome NVIDIA, a leader in American technology, making its debut at CISCE."

Yu Jianlong, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), highlighted the importance of the event in advancing bilateral economic ties. "The foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in people-to-people ties," Yu said. "At this critical juncture, Chinese and American businesses are taking concrete actions to strengthen supply chain cooperation, ensuring stable and unimpeded global supply chains."

This year also marks AmCham China's first participation at CISCE with its own exhibition booth, working alongside member companies to showcase innovative solutions and foster partnerships. Hart emphasized AmCham China's 2025 Navigator Program, launched during last year's expo, which focuses on cultivating supply chain leadership and collaboration with Chinese hubs.

Shandong's Role in Supply Chain ResilienceHart also highlighted Shandong Province as a key player in global supply chain resilience. Since the first U.S. investment in Shandong in 1986, nearly 1,000 American companies have invested in the province, establishing it as a major partner in bilateral trade.

"Shandong is one of China's most dynamic provinces, excelling in manufacturing, agriculture, port logistics, and new energy," Hart said. Its strong industrial ecosystem, efficient infrastructure, and skilled workforce have attracted many AmCham China member companies to establish production bases and regional hubs.

CISCE continues to serve as a vital platform for global supply chain cooperation, providing opportunities for enterprises to explore new collaborations and drive economic growth. The expo showcases breakthroughs in supply chain innovation and fostering stronger partnerships across borders.

