Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:21
USACE Selects Woolpert for $50M Architecture, Engineering, and Mapping Capacity Contract

13 agosto 2024 | 15.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The five-year IDIQ contract will serve U.S. military branches throughout the Europe District.

WIESBADEN, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert was selected for a five-year, $50M indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide professional and non-professional mapping and management services for projects assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District to support installations throughout Europe. Woolpert most recently served the district as part of a five-year, shared-capacity GIS/mapping, surveying, and photogrammetric mapping services contract under a joint venture arrangement.

Services to be performed under the current contract will include aerial photography and lidar collection and processing, photogrammetry, land surveying, CAD/GIS mapping and data migration, as well as site, utility, and space utilization survey.

"Leveraging our past experience with the district, our local presence, and skilled subcontractor base, we are privileged to continue our work with USACE Europe and their stakeholders," Woolpert Vice President and National Security Program Director Darius Hensley said.  

The contract is underway.

About WoolpertWoolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media contact:Lynn Rossi312-837-2017lynn.rossi@woolpert.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480543/Woolpert_USACE_Europe_District.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/Woolpert_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usace-selects-woolpert-for-50m-architecture-engineering-and-mapping-capacity-contract-302220914.html

