circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Vietnam Airlines Steps Up Market Promotion Efforts in Europe

Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft.
Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft.
12 marzo 2026 | 18.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Vietnam Airlines officially marked its entry into the Dutch market today with a high-profile promotion event at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, announcing the much-anticipated launch of nonstop flights between Hanoi and Amsterdam.

The event, joined by the Ambassador of Vietnam to the Netherlands, Mr. Ngo Huong Nam, served as a strategic platform to introduce the new route to key European travel partners. The gathering highlighted Vietnam's growing appeal as a top-tier destination and reinforced the airline's mission to bridge Vietnam with Europe’s most vital economic hubs.

Beginning June 16, 2026, Vietnam Airlines will operate three weekly round-trip flights using the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft. As the first-ever direct link between the two nations, this service will drastically reduce travel time and position Amsterdam as a primary gateway for passengers traveling from Europe to Southeast Asia.

The flight schedule is optimized for maximum convenience, offering seamless onward connections from Hanoi to Vietnam’s most iconic destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, as well as broader regional networks across Northeast Asia and Australia.

"Europe remains a cornerstone of our international growth strategy," stated Nguyen Quang Trung, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines. "The launch of the Hanoi–Amsterdam route is a testament to our dedication to the European market. By strengthening our ties with regional travel and tourism partners, we are creating a vital corridor for trade, cultural exchange, and tourism between Vietnam and the Netherlands."

With the addition of Amsterdam, Vietnam Airlines now operates 12 nonstop services to eight major European cities, including Paris, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, and Moscow. This expansion solidifies the national flag carrier’s role in connecting Vietnam with global economic centers while showcasing the nation's culture and hospitality to the world.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
truyenthongnoibo@vietnamairlines.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam Airlines Amsterdam Schiphol Airport Hanoi Europe Dutch market nonstop flights
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra in Iran, settore agroalimentare italiano in crisi
News to go
Poche donne al comando, solo il 22,4% dei posti nei governi
Iran, due droni colpiscono Dubai - Video
Maltempo a Roma, piove dentro l'aeroporto di Fiumicino: il video del terminal allagato
Corteo Giovani Palestinesi a Bologna: "No aggressione a Iran, invasione Libano e occupazione Gaza" - Video
Sigfrido Ranucci canta 'Roma, Roma' di Venditti e la dedica a Giletti: "Lui nella lobby degli juventini"
Cuccioli tra rifiuti ed escrementi in uno stabile abbandonato, il salvataggio della polizia – VIDEO
Antonello Venditti canta a sorpresa all’anteprima di ‘Notte prima degli esami 3.0’ - Video
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, Confartigianato: a rischio 27,8 miliardi di export italiano
Reggio Calabria, scoperto dai carabinieri bunker nascosto in edificio in costruzione - Video
News to go
Rinnovabili, allarme Legambiente: in stallo il 70% dei progetti
Corteo 8 marzo a Milano, fantoccio di Trump bruciato vicino consolato Usa - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza