Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

VREMT WILL EXHIBIT ITS INNOVATIVE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA

10 settembre 2024 | 12.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA, September 10th-14th CET, it is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in overseas expo. At the expo, VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, will exhibit its comprehensive lineup of 800V battery, motor and electronic control products, showcasing Geely's core strategic products and China's new energy technology.

Founded in 2013, VREMT specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of power batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems, and energy storage systems. VREMT plays a key role in ZEEKR's independent development and production chain.

At the expo, VREMT will showcase its 800V golden battery, battery cell, high-performance 800V SiC four-motor drive system, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3, highlighting its cutting-edge battery, motor and electronic control technology and accumulation.

The second-generation 800V golden battery boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes. This allows for "5 minutes of charging, 2 hours of high-speed driving." Additionally, with a 3-second pulse discharge rate up to 22C, it delivers instantaneous power for high-performance vehicles, ensuring stable operation under low temperatures and low battery conditions. The battery also meets the highest global safety standards, equipped with eight thermal protection technologies and tested against three extreme safety benchmarks, ensuring its reliability.

The 800V battery cell features next-generation "lithium-ion acceleration technology," with upgrades in anode, cathode materials, and electrolyte. This enhances energy density, conductivity, and safety, providing robust support for the 800V golden battery.

VREMT's high-performance 800V SiC four-motor drive system delivers the world's highest power and torque density four-motor distributed electric drive system with a peak output of 930kW and a peak torque of 1280Nm in production. The NDE12 front dual-motor, with its unique parallel structure, optimizes space while minimizing resonance for improved NVH performance. The rear NDE33 dual motor weighs only 141kg,18% lighter than competitors, with a power density of 4.4kW/kg, making it a global leader.

At the expo, VREMT will also exhibit its 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3, the highest single-gun output power liquid-cooled charging pile in the world. The ultra-fast charger V3 features a modular multi-gun structure, with the maximum output voltage of 1000V, the maximum current of 800A and single-gun peak power of 800kW. Users can replenish energy in as fast as 10 minutes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501448/VREMT.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vremt-will-exhibit-its-innovative-new-energy-technology-at-the-electric-vehicles-expo-at-automechanika-302243426.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Auto_E_Motori Energia Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza expo AT AUTOMECHANIKA ELECTRIC VEHICLES overseas expo IBM AT
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza