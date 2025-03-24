Western Union forms strategic partnership with HCLTech to transition to an AI led platform operating model

HCLTech and Western Union to set up a new India-based technology center to foster innovation

NOIDA, India, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech and Western Union announce a strategic partnership to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry.

The strategic partnership establishes HCLTech as Western Union's largest preferred partner as they collaborate to:

Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union, added, "Our collaboration with HCLTech is a testament to our shared vision of delivering exceptional value to our customers. HCLTech's expertise will help us fulfill our mission to make world-class financial services accessible to people everywhere."

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, said, "This strategic partnership emphasizes our focus on empowering fintech companies through digital engineering led transformation and creating exceptional value for their stakeholders. We remain deeply committed to Western Union's growth journey through innovative solutions that deliver real business outcomes."

This partnership reflects the shared values and vision of HCLTech and Western Union, as they work together to supercharge progress and create a lasting impact for our strategic clients.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 220,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2024 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

