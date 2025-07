Winners in Second Annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence Announced

Winners to Be Celebrated at a Ceremony in New York on September 16

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 2025 (second annual) Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence were announced today. The awards celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Among the organizations with multiple Stevie Award wins are Amazon / Amazon Web Services (27), Meta (19), Cisco (14), IBM (12), Microsoft (9), Walmart (8), JPMorganChase (7), Salesforce (7), Cognizant (6), Google (6), Gov2Biz Inc (6), Oracle (6), Alliant (5), Apple (5), BostonGene (5), Encora (5), and Epique Realty (5).

Winners will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations in 36 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories are grouped in 20 technology-industry sections:

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, organizer of nine of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

