Women-Owned Businesses and Professionals Were Honored at an Awards Ceremony in New York City

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, have announced the 2026 winners.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The Stevie is widely regarded as the world's premier business award.

Finalists in the 2026 competition were announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the Finalists were revealed at a gala event at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Monday, November 16. More than 480 nominated women professionals and their guests attended the presentations, which were broadcast live via Vimeo.

The 2026 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 56 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Over 210 business professionals from eight specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Grand Stevie Award trophies were presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition, in their own names or in the names of one or more clients. These awards cannot be applied for directly. Grand winners were determined by the total number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

The 2026 Grand Stevie Award winners, listed in descending order by points, are as follows:

The 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations from around the world. Notable Gold Stevie Award winners in this year's competition include:

Organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include:

Visit http://women.stevieawards.com/ for a complete list of Stevie winners by category.

About the Stevie Awards

Since 2002, the Stevie Awards have been among the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine business awards programs:

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore+1 703 547 8389Nina@stevieawards.com

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