With participation from more than 127 nationalities, the Islamic University of Madinah continues to build a global knowledge force, creating impact across continents

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a scene that combines academic mission with humanitarian values, the Islamic University of Madinah in Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its global presence through pioneering initiatives that reflect the depth of its impact on communities and reaffirm its role as a bridge for civilizational dialogue among nations. The 14th edition of the "Cultures and Peoples Festival" in 2026 serves as a practical extension of this mission, as the university campus transformed into a vibrant global platform under the slogan "The World is Here," showcasing an unprecedented level of cultural and human diversity.

Over the course of ten days, participants from more than 90 countries came together, speaking over 60 languages and presenting more than 400 cultural activities in a multidimensional experience reflecting the meeting and diversity of civilizations. This diversity was not merely a cultural showcase, but a living embodiment of the university's policy that succeeded in "breaking the ice" between students and their communities through an open educational environment that promotes understanding and closeness.

The significance of this experience becomes even more evident when linked to the university's "Athar" project, which aims to track the journeys of its graduates around the world. Data indicates that 62% of the university's students are the first generation in their families to pursue higher education, highlighting the university's role in driving real developmental transformation within communities. The latest admitted class also included students from 127 nationalities, a clear indication of the institution's global reach.

The university's role extends beyond academic education to encompass the intellectual and professional development of students before they return to their home countries to contribute to national development, reflecting a human-centered model that prioritizes building individuals above all else. This vision has produced numerous success stories of pioneering graduates who have become influential leaders in their societies, contributing to the transfer of knowledge and the promotion of civilizational dialogue, particularly in non-Muslim countries.

The festival itself stands as a vivid reflection of this philosophy, embodying human diversity and a wide range of achievements while presenting a comprehensive picture of how individuals benefit professionally and how nations benefit from the university's outcomes. The Saudi pavilion also served as a central highlight in showcasing national identity and presenting the achievements of Saudi Vision 2030, further strengthening the Kingdom's global presence.

Ultimately, the Islamic University of Madinah affirms that its impact has reached four continents, not only through its graduates, but also through its cultural and academic initiatives that are reshaping the concept of education as a tool for human connection and sustainable development. It represents a model worthy of reflection and study at a time when the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to support the university as a platform for moderation and balance, and for its important role in promoting development and peace around the world.

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