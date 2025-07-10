Wonderful Indonesia Unveils the Beauty of Its Top Destinations Across Rome with Open Bus and Outdoor Ad Campaign

ROME, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful Indonesia, the official tourism campaign of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, is bringing the country's rich culture, nature, and hospitality to the heart of Rome this July. From July 1 to 31, 2025, Indonesian tourism takes center stage in the Italian capital through a vibrant Open Bus Tour and Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign that highlights Indonesia's most iconic and emerging destinations.

This initiative is designed to foster a closer connection between Italian travelers and Indonesia by spotlighting the nation's Priority Tourism Destinations and Regenerative Destinations, including Lake Toba (North Sumatra), Borobudur (Central Java), Mandalika (West Nusa Tenggara), Labuan Bajo (East Nusa Tenggara), and the ever-popular island of Bali.

Strategic OOH placements are visible in high-traffic locations such as Piazza Risorgimento and Piazzale Flaminio, while the open-top bus tour traverses Rome's most iconic landmarks, including:

According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), international tourist arrivals reached 1.31 million, reflecting a 14.01% year-on-year increase. European tourist visits in May 2025 reached 192,235, a 1.06% increase year-to-date, with an average length of stay of 17.08 nights. These figures underscore Europe's, and especially Italy's, growing significance as a market for Indonesian tourism.

For 2025, Indonesia targets over 2.7 million tourist arrivals from Europe, representing 17.3% of the international tourism target, with at least 144,000 visitors expected to come from Italy.

This campaign is a strategic move by Wonderful Indonesia to deepen its promotional efforts across Europe. It also supports the Ministry of Tourism's flagship programs, which focus on creating immersive, personal, and authentic travel experiences. These include gastronomy tourism, marine-based exploration, and wellness travel, offering Italian tourists meaningful journeys rooted in local culture, nature, and tradition.

The campaign also reflects Indonesia's strong commitment to sustainable tourism and inclusive economic growth, especially amid a global rebound in travel during the summer holiday season. It sends a clear message that Indonesia is ready to welcome visitors with a safe, warm, and unforgettable travel experience.

Wonderful Indonesia recognizes the power of international Out-of-Home campaigns in strengthening brand presence and elevating Indonesia's reputation as a world-class, welcoming destination. These activations are thoughtfully designed to connect with today's mobile, urban audiences by integrating Indonesia into their daily surroundings and public experiences.

"Out-of-home advertising allows us to engage with people in real-time, in real places. By activating in key European cities like Rome, we aim to boost awareness and inspire future travel to Indonesia," said Widiyanti, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia. "This initiative not only promotes our diverse destinations but also plays a role in revitalizing Indonesia's tourism economy and unlocking broader opportunities for local communities."

For more information, please visit and follow:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728575/DCM_2927.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728543/Wonderful_1024x724_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.