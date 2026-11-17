The acquisition strengthens Woolpert's mission critical engineering and architecture capabilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired B-Global Tech, a Barcelona-based architecture and engineering firm specializing in the design and delivery of digital infrastructure projects across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The acquisition expands Woolpert's data center expertise and strengthens its ability to support complex data centers and mission critical facilities across the globe.

Founded in 2001, B-Global Tech has more than 200 architects, MEP engineers, project managers, BIM specialists, and technical advisors across Spain and Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. With the addition of B-Global Tech, Woolpert now has more than 1,200 professionals focused on the responsible design of data center infrastructure worldwide.

As data and compute requirements continue to grow, along with expectations for responsible development, data center programs are becoming more complex and specialized. B-Global Tech adds significant technical depth to Woolpert's global mission critical practice, strengthening its ability to deliver data center programs that meet industry needs while considering and mitigating impacts on local communities.

The acquisition also brings together complementary expertise in AI infrastructure. Woolpert has designed some of the largest hyperscale and AI data centers in the U.S. and Australia, including gigawatt-scale campuses. B-Global Tech brings additional expertise in direct liquid cooling and AI data centers across Europe and Asia-Pacific, including designing the facility for one of the European Union's flagship supercomputers, contributing to the EU AI gigafactory in Spain, and delivering the first NVIDIA data center in Asia-Pacific.

"B-Global Tech brings exceptional data center expertise and an established presence in some of the world's most important digital infrastructure markets," Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said. "Together, we are building a truly global mission critical practice with the specialized expertise, multidisciplinary capabilities, and scale to help our clients deliver increasingly complex infrastructure with greater certainty while ensuring these facilities are designed and developed responsibly and in line with local requirements."

The move builds on Woolpert's continued expansion of its advanced and technically complex architecture and engineering capabilities. Following successful partnerships with SNHA, Vela Tech, and UMC Architects in the U.S. and Europe and Greenbox Architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, B-Global Tech adds further depth and geographic reach to Woolpert's global practice.

"This is an exciting opportunity to build on what our people have created at B-Global Tech while expanding the opportunities available to our teams and clients," B-Global Tech Co-Founder Lluis Gironella Ferrer said. "Joining Woolpert connects our people to a global network of expertise and resources, creating new opportunities to collaborate across markets and giving clients a premier architecture and engineering design firm they can trust to support their AI data center needs worldwide."

Together, B-Global Tech and Woolpert will provide a broader network of technical specialists to clients and programs around the world, with capabilities spanning multidisciplinary design, infrastructure, geospatial, MEP and specialized systems, commissioning, and operational readiness.

About WoolpertWoolpert helps organizations shape what matters by connecting physical infrastructure and digital intelligence. For more than a century, we've helped many of the world's leading governments, businesses, and institutions understand, design, build, and manage the critical systems, assets, and environments people rely on every day. Combining architecture, engineering, geospatial, advisory, and technology expertise, we turn complex challenges into smarter decisions, stronger performance, and lasting impact. Woolpert is a certified Great Place to Work®, a Top 10 Building Design+Construction firm, a Top 50 Engineering News-Record Design firm, and a Global Top 100 Geospatial company. Learn more at woolpert.com.

About B-Global TechB-Global Tech is a multidisciplinary architecture and engineering consultancy dedicated exclusively to the data centre sector. Founded in Barcelona in 2001, the firm operates from offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Bangkok and Tokyo, with a team of more than 200 architects and engineers serving developers, operators and end users across EMEA and APAC. Its integrated CSA and MEP teams support the full project lifecycle, from site and technical due diligence, test fits and campus masterplanning to concept and detailed design, Lead Consultant roles, BIM coordination and construction-stage support. With deep expertise in hyperscale, colocation and AI facilities, including high-density GPU infrastructure and direct liquid cooling, B-Global Tech has delivered projects ranging from national supercomputing centres to campuses of up to 500 MW. Learn more at https://www.b-global.tech/en/.

Media ContactLynn Rossimedia@woolpert.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woolpert-expands-global-data-center-practice-with-acquisition-of-b-global-tech-302941263.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.