World Ozone Day 2025: Raytron's Handheld OGI Cameras Drive Global Efforts to Prevent Hazardous Gas Leaks

YANTAI, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world marks the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, attention is turning to a new generation of greenhouse gases undermining atmospheric recovery. While the Montreal Protocol successfully phased out CFCs, emissions of CH₄ and sulfur SF₆ — potent contributors to global warming — continue to rise. In this global effort, Raytron is providing the eyes to see these invisible threats, turning the abstract into the actionable with its advanced OGI solutions.

From Contact to Remote: How Thermal Imaging is Revolutionizing Gas Leak Detection

Traditional methods of gas leak detection require proximity to potential leak sources with point sensors, which is laborious, slow and hazardous. In contrast, OGI cameras use infrared technology to visualize gas leaks that are invisible to the naked eye. By detecting specific infrared wavelengths absorbed by industrial gases such as methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), infrared thermal cameras display real-time, smoke-like imagery of leaks. This enables surveys from safe distances, reduces inspection time, and enhances detection accuracy, even in challenging environments.

Why Raytron's OGI Cameras Are Gaining Attention in Industrial and Environmental Monitoring?

Leveraging its pioneering thermal imaging technology, Raytron launched a series of high-sensitivity gas imaging cameras. Its flagship handheld OGI camera incorporates a 640×512 infrared detector with 15mK thermal sensitivity, allowing it to detect even minor methane and industrial gas leaks. Custom filters improve signal-to-noise ratio, while AI-driven gas cloud visualization algorithms support real-time alerts and plume analytics, helping prioritize repairs and streamline compliance reporting.

"Our goal at Raytron is to arm industries and regulators with the most precise and reliable infrared tools to tackle climate change at its source," said Sharon, Director of Infrared Division at Raytron. "By making the invisible visible, we're providing a foundational technology for accountability and environmental stewardship in the decarbonization era."

How Does Optical Gas Imaging Help Protect the Ozone Layer?

