World's First Qi 2.2-Certified Power Bank: UGREEN MagFlow 25W Offers Next-Gen Wireless Charging

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics, has announced that its upcoming MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first in the world to receive official Qi 2.2 certification from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). As the earliest certified product under the new standard, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank delivers the full 25W wireless charging performance enabled by Qi 2.2, marking a key step forward in reliable, efficient, high-speed charging for next-generation devices.

From early Qi-certified models, to Qi 2.0 enhancements, and now this Qi 2.2 breakthrough, the MagFlow line has continued to evolve, highlighting UGREEN's long-standing commitment to innovation and user experience. As an enhanced version of the Qi standard, Qi 2.2 builds on Apple's MagSafe architecture with higher power limits and improved safety. It's especially well-suited for Apple users, offering fast, reliable magnetic charging with broad compatibility and everyday convenience. The standard not only ensures broader compatibility with devices that support the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), but also sets higher standards for thermal control, charging stability, and overall interoperability. By securing early Qi 2.2 certification, UGREEN affirms its dedication to engineering excellence.

The UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank is the first Qi 2.2-certified model in the MagFlow Series. It is fully compatible with current iPhone models, and engineered to potentially support the iPhone 16 series and upcoming models with 25W wireless fast charging. It also supports Samsung and other Qi 2.2-enabled devices, making it a versatile option that's ideal for scenarios where speed, portability, and reliability are essential. With advanced thermal and power management built into a compact design, this new power bank delivers reliable charging across a wide range of scenarios. Whether you're commuting, travelling for work, or waiting at a café or airport, it offers hands-free convenience and true portability without compromising speed or safety.

Scheduled to launch in Q3 2025, the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank and the wider MagFlow Series reflect UGREEN's focus on improving everyday charging through smart, user-driven design. Compact, fast, and reliable, the series meets real-world needs while maintaining the brand's commitment to innovation and durability. As a pioneer of the Qi 2.2 standard, UGREEN continues to lead with dependable, future-ready solutions.

This next-generation magnetic series will be available for purchase on both the UGREEN webstore and Amazon on launch, reaching consumers across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and other European countries. It marks a significant step forward in making Qi 2.2 wireless charging accessible to mainstream users, while reinforcing UGREEN's position as an innovator in mobile energy solutions.

