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World's First Solid Tumor CAR-T Approved: Jiahui International Cancer Center Provides Access for Patients Worldwide

24 giugno 2026 | 11.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) welcomes the approval of Satri-cel (CT041, Kaileimei®), the world's first CAR-T cell therapy approved for the treatment of a solid tumor, marking a historic milestone in cancer care and opening new possibilities for patients from around the world.

Approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Satri-cel is indicated for Claudin18.2-positive, HER2-negative advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in patients who have failed at least two prior lines of therapy.

As one of China's leading destinations for advanced oncology care, Jiahui International Cancer Center is uniquely positioned to help eligible domestic and international patients access this breakthrough treatment through its multidisciplinary cancer program and dedicated international patient services.

In recent years, JICC has treated CAR-T patients from a diverse range of countries and regions, reflecting growing international interest in innovative cancer therapies available in China. The approval of the world's first solid tumor CAR-T therapy is expected to further accelerate global demand for access to China's rapidly evolving oncology innovations.

"Satri-cel's approval is a landmark achievement for both patients and the global oncology community," said Dr. Linli Xuan, Chief of Medical Oncology at Jiahui International Cancer Center. "For years, the successful application of CAR-T therapy in solid tumors has been one of cancer medicine's most important challenges. This breakthrough not only offers new hope for patients with advanced gastric cancer, but also highlights China's growing role in developing transformative cancer treatments. At Jiahui International Cancer Center, we are committed to helping patients from around the world access these innovations through expert multidisciplinary care, personalized treatment planning and dedicated international support services."

JICC provides comprehensive oncology services spanning medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, precision medicine and advanced cellular therapies. Through specialist consultations, multilingual coordination and streamlined care pathways, the center helps connect patients worldwide with the latest advances in cancer treatment.

Read the full story: https://www.jiahui.com/en/news/214

For international patient enquiries:

Email: internationaloffice@jiahui.com

WhatsApp: +852 4619 1904

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-first-solid-tumor-car-t-approved-jiahui-international-cancer-center-provides-access-for-patients-worldwide-302809065.html

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