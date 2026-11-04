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WTM London: EXPO 2027 Belgrade Positioned as a Gateway to Exploring Serbia

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04 novembre 2026 | 10.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade put Serbia on the global travel map at World Travel Market (WTM) London, presenting the country's tourism offer to international travel partners and positioning the upcoming exhibition as a catalyst for travel across Serbia.

Taking place from 15 May to 15 August 2027, EXPO 2027 Belgrade will be the first international exposition held in the Western Balkans. Under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All", the event is expected to attract more than four million visits and bring together over 140 international participants for a programme of cultural events, music, sport, exhibitions and interactive experiences.

The international Visit Serbia campaign promotes travel packages linking EXPO 2027 Belgrade with destinations throughout the country. At WTM London, the campaign highlighted opportunities to combine the exhibition with visits to Novi Sad and the wine-growing hills of Fruška Gora, the Danube Gorge and Golubac Fortress, as well as western Serbia's mountain landscapes and traditional villages. Building on Serbia's tourism momentum

The initiative builds on the continued growth of Serbia's tourism sector. The country recorded approximately 3.13 million tourist arrivals between January and August 2026, an increase of 6.5% compared with the same period in 2025. Foreign overnight stays rose by 5.8% to approximately 4.33 million, while overnight stays by visitors from the UK increased by 8.7%.

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

EXPO 2027 Belgrade is a Specialised Exhibition taking place in Belgrade from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All." Bringing together more than 140 international participants, the 93-day event will explore the role of sport, music and human connection in bringing people together.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wtm-london-expo-2027-belgrade-positioned-as-a-gateway-to-exploring-serbia-302929106.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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