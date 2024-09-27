Wuliangye set off for France again with "Fragrance", embarking on a new journey to the world

PARIS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, Wuliangye's "Harmony Global Tour" reencountered in Paris following its launch in the "city of romance" last year. The Chinese-French art exhibition under the theme of "Millennial History, Harmony in World" opened in the Marshal Hall of the Decorative Arts, marking the beginning of the 2024 "Harmony Global Tour" in France. To build a fragrant bridge with high-quality liquor and deepen the bond of friendship between both countries with cultural exchange, the exhibition showcased works by top artists in the fields of painting, sculpture, and calligraphy from China and France. With "Harmony in Fragrance" of Wuliangye as a bond, the Chinese and French artists continuously expanded the boundaries of imagination through the collision of inspiration and co-constructed a harmonious and beautiful artistic world. It was also the first time that several representative works from Wuliangye's collection of calligraphy and painting appeared overseas, marking a breakthrough in the innovative expression and exploration of the internationalization of Chinese baijiu.

During the "Harmony Global Tour" in France, Wuliangye further deepened collaboration with its partners. On September 23, Wuliangye visited the headquarters of Michelin Group in Paris and was invited to the high-end dinner by Michelin, where both parties signed a cooperation agreement, officially announcing Wuliangye as a global partner for the Michelin Guide in 2025 and 2026.

Since the first "Harmony Global Tour" series event in Paris last year, Wuliangye has expanded its reach to countries such as New Zealand, Chile, and Brazil. From September 16 to 25 this year, Wuliangye set off again to delve into Italy, Austria, and France via the upgraded 2024 "Harmony Global Tour" under the theme of "Fragrance Meets the World, Harmony in Symbiosis", connecting the world through high-quality liquor and writing a new chapter in brand internationalization.

Joy Lijoy.li@ecoinst.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517457/Wuliangye_set_off_for_France_again_with__Fragrance___embarking_on_a_new_journey_to_the_world.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517459/Logo_Logo.jpg