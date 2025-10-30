circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

XCMG Delivers Hybrid Mobile Crane XCA60_EV to Mammoet: A Milestone for Sustainable Lifting in Europe

30 ottobre 2025 | 10.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KREFELD, Germany, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG is proud to officially hand over its cutting-edge hybrid mobile crane, the XCA60_EV, to Mammoet, the world's largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company. This milestone not only represents a strong partnership between two industry leaders, but also reflects a shared commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the lifting sector across Europe.

The XCA60_EV stands as one of XCMG's landmark achievements in advancing toward a zero-emission future. Equipped with a dual-power system, the crane can operate in fully electric mode for up to 8 hours, while offering an impressive 60-ton lifting capacity. Its advanced intelligent control system dynamically distributes torque based on real-time driving conditions, resulting in over 40% lower fuel consumption compared to conventional models.

"This delivery marks more than just a product handover—it's a step forward in redefining what's possible in sustainable lifting operations," said Zhen Li, Chairman at XCMG Europe. "We're proud to support Mammoet's efforts to reduce environmental impact and look forward to seeing the XCA60_EV contribute to a cleaner, more efficient tomorrow."

As sustainability takes center stage in the construction and heavy transport industries, XCMG continues to push the boundaries of green technology. Peter van Oostrom, Director Global Assets at Mammoet, commented: "Mammoet is proud to be investing in the XCMG XCA60_EV crane, which is another important step in our ambition to deliver sustainable heavy lifting to the Dutch market, and beyond. We look forward to seeing it deliver real results for our clients, helping to reduce the carbon impact of projects, while increasing their safety."

This investment underscores Mammoet's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in heavy lifting operations worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809273/Mammoet_Adds_XCMG_Hybrid_Mobile_Crane_To_European_Fleet.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-hybrid-mobile-crane-xca60ev-to-mammoet-a-milestone-for-sustainable-lifting-in-europe-302599649.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
La presidente della Bce Lagarde a passeggio sui lungarni di Firenze - Video
Trump sulla portaerei in Giappone, accoglienza da rockstar - Video
"Gli ho dato un cazzotto mostruoso": così Vittorio Feltri si è salvato da un'aggressione - Video
Tajani e Sirico a San Salvatore in Lauro parlano di dottrina sociale della Chiesa - Video
Istat, Schlein a Meloni: "Dati chiari, stipendi bassi, donne sottopagate e aumento del lavoro povero"
Parolin: "Orban? Cerchiamo di avvicinare punti di vista" - Video
Festa di Roma, il siparietto tra 'i due sindaci' Verdone e Gualtieri - Video
Putin svela il nuovo super missile, l'annuncio dello zar - Video
Festa di Roma, De Laurentiis: "Fondi dovrebbero essere dati dopo successo film e non a priori" - Video
Milano, Pro-Pal contro pro-Flotilla: "Eravamo un milione e ora 150: complimenti a chi è rimasto" - Video
Applausi a corteo pro-Pal per Hannoun, aveva giustificato le uccisioni di Hamas - Video
Calderone: "In Manovra 2 miliardi per il lavoro, risorse importanti" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza