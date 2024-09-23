Cerca nel sito
 
XCMG Delivers XDE260 Dump Truck Designed for Open Pit Mines to Customer in Oceania

23 settembre 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has delivered a batch of XDE260 double-bridge rigid dump trucks, a large-scale equipment designed for open pit mine operations, to customers in Oceania, marking a new milestone as XCMG's mining equipment wins recognition by the top international mining market and filling the blank of the group's market development map in the global mining machinery sector.

"XCMG Mining Construction is committed to the mission and vision of 'Leading Technology to Empower Solid Future', following the transformation roadmap emphasizing high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and international development, leveraging the opportunities of intelligent and digital transformation as well as networking capabilities to promote the high-quality development of the group, and working with our global partners to build XCMG Mining Construction into a world-class brand," said Geng Jiawen, general manager of XCMG Mining Construction.

The customer noted at the delivery ceremony that XCMG mining equipment's strong engineering capabilities, top technical strength, and comprehensive after-sales services are the key reasons that prompted them to cooperate with XCMG.

Oceania, a high-end market of global mining machinery, has strict requirements on the technology and quality of mining equipment products, and established stringent standards on the safety, comfort, and reliability of the equipment. The market has been dominated by European and American brands.

Compared with lightweight mining trucks, large-tonnage and heavy-duty products have a high technical threshold, and XCMG is one of the very few Chinese enterprises to develop and manufacture advanced mining equipment leveraging its global R&D platform. The group has established unique and industry-leading standards to deliver standardized and digitalized products with high quality while guaranteeing premium service.

XCMG's XDE260 rigid dump truck is a classic model that's coined as the "titan of mines" for its super robust transport capacity and ultra-high efficiency, and it has been exported to Europe, South America, and other international markets with trust from customers around the world. It is equipped with a high-horsepower engine to deliver high performance and adapt to a variety of complex working conditions and utilizes advanced AC frequency drive technology to deliver leading performance compared to products of the same tonnage range.

The XDE260 is also easy to disassemble, assemble, transport, and maintain with modular design, and it can meet customized needs of customers and flexibly match with large-scale mining excavators of over 400 tons.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512532/XCMG_Delivers_XDE260_Dump_Truck_Designed_Open_Pit_Mines_Customer.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-delivers-xde260-dump-truck-designed-for-open-pit-mines-to-customer-in-oceania-302255414.html

in Evidenza