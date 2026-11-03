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Xinhua Silk Road: Hunan promotes investment opportunities in Germany and Switzerland

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03 novembre 2026 | 04.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Hunan-Europe economic and trade collaboration conference took place in Germany and Switzerland from October 27 to November 1, promoting investment environment and business opportunities in Hunan province to European investors.

As a major platform for Hunan's economic and trade engagement with Europe, the conference has been held annually since its launch in 2023, with three editions completed to date.

The conference represents an important initiative in Hunan's efforts to become a leading inland hub for reform and opening-up and deepen practical economic and trade cooperation with European countries.

In Germany, the meeting focused on opportunities in advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry.

Liu Suyue, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce, said in her keynote speech that over 37 well-known German enterprises, including BOSCH, Volkswagen, Schaeffler and BASF, have established and expanded their operations in the province. During China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), revenue generated by German-invested enterprises in Hunan increased by 117 percent.

The Hunan delegation also attended the 10th Sino-German Automotive Congress, which coincided with the opening of the Hunan-Germany economic and trade collaboration meeting. As an important platform for dialogue between the Chinese and German automotive industries, the congress provided Hunan with a valuable opportunity to connect its automotive sector with international supply chains.

In 2025, Hunan produced 1.626 million vehicles, making it a major production base for automakers such as BYD, Geely, GAC Aion and Volkswagen. The province is home to five national-level advanced manufacturing clusters. Five Hunan-based companies rank among the world's top 50 construction machinery manufacturers.

In Switzerland, a Hunan-Switzerland business matchmaking event on biomedicine and artificial intelligence focused on life sciences, healthcare and intelligent technologies kicked off.

Liu introduced Hunan's advantages as a favorable investment destination as "5C", namely cost, consumer base, cluster, college and convenience.

Liu said Hunan is committed to providing European enterprises with robust industrial supply chains, open platforms for investment and development, and efficient, attentive services. The province hopes to become the first stop for European businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market.

Looking ahead, Hunan will continue to expand channels for cooperation with Europe and accelerate the implementation of projects under discussion, further strengthening the "Invest in Hunan" brand in European markets.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352791.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-hunan-promotes-investment-opportunities-in-germany-and-switzerland-302927245.html

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