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Xiong'an: Better city, better life

07 agosto 2026 | 08.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Xiong'an:

In many languages, the word for "civilization" shares the same origin — the Latin word civitas, meaning "city." Cities are indeed the finest expression of civilization, with their diversity and remarkable vitality. Today, the definition of cities has been reshaped, pointing to a better way of life.

In north China, the city of Xiong'an is growing rapidly to bring China's grand vision for long-term development to life.

The city fully embraced the principle of creating greenery before construction. It launched the Millennium Forest initiative, with "millennium" reflecting the ambition to build a resilient forest ecosystem that regenerates naturally and remains vibrant for generations to come. Over the past nine years, some 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) of trees have been planted across Xiong'an, expanding its forest coverage from 11% to 35.1%. A lush park city is gradually taking shape.

On the digital side, 40 billion pieces of city operation data form the lifeline of this cloud-based city. The physical city and its digital counterpart grow in tandem, keeping Xiong'an's vital systems visible in the cloud. Driverless buses read road conditions accurately. Smart lamp posts and roadside lidar sensors track traffic flow in real time, feeding data to the city's computing center to adjust traffic signal timing accordingly. Overflowing garbage bins are cleaned up within 10 minutes after being detected by cameras. Here, cutting-edge technologies become practical tools for better serving residents' needs.

The ultimate aim of the green and digital development is to serve the people. The city has been designed from the outset to offer convenient services within "15-minute living circles," covering education, healthcare, elder care, shopping, dining and entertainment. There are now 105 elementary and middle schools and kindergartens, 80 elder care facilities and 43 community centers in the city that provide warm, high-quality public services for people to live and thrive.

The rapid rise of Shenzhen and Pudong once stunned the world. Now it is Xiong'an's turn. Growing from a quiet, little-known plot of land to a visionary blueprint and finally to a vibrant city, Xiong'an is more than a symbol of urban development. It stands as a legacy of the new era for generations to come.

Xiong'an: Where a better city means a better lifehttp://www.china.org.cn/video/2026-08/05/content_118633984.shtml

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiongan-better-city-better-life-302845894.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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