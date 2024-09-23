Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

YouHodler Expands Web3 Fintech Innovation with the Launch of Native Utility Token $YHDL

23 settembre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Token Will Transform User Experience with Exclusive Rewards and Lower Fees

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss and EU-based Web3 fintech platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its native utility token, $YHDL. Set to transform the YouHodler ecosystem, $YHDL will provide users exclusive rewards, reduced trading fees, and an enhanced experience across the platform.

The launch of $YHDL marks another milestone in YouHodler's mission to bridge Web3 and traditional finance for all. Starting now, users in eligible countries can participate in the Airdrop campaign to earn $YHDL tokens by completing various tasks. By the end of 2024, $YHDL will be publicly listed on multiple online crypto exchanges.

Key Features of the $YHDL Token

Airdrop Campaign

Starting now, users can complete tasks on platforms such as Zealy to earn a hefty token airdrop.

"The launch of $YHDL underscores our commitment to creating a Web3 financial ecosystem that's accessible to everyone," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "With $YHDL, we are not only providing exclusive rewards and innovative features for our community, but also shaping the future of Web3 finance for all."

The official Token Generation Event (TGE) for $YHDL will take place following the completion of the Airdrop campaign. For more information or assistance, visit this page or contact YouHodler customer support.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youhodler-expands-web3-fintech-innovation-with-the-launch-of-native-utility-token-yhdl-302254946.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza user experience with Exclusive Rewards user experience New Token Lower Fees
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza