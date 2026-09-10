Yutong Opens Its First Comprehensive Service Center in Europe

The Norway-based facility integrates maintenance, inspection, and parts supply to support battery-electric bus fleets throughout the vehicle lifecycle

STOKKE, Norway, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus officially opened its first Yutong Service Center (the "Center") in Europe on September 8 in Stokke, Norway, integrating vehicle delivery, after‑sales service, spare parts supply, and professional training into one hub.

As Norway advances its transition to electric public transport, the Center will enhance maintenance capabilities, compliance inspections, and local service responsiveness for pure electric buses, offering customers a more direct service option and delivering systematic support for fleet operations across their full lifecycle.

Covering approximately 38,941 square meters with a building area of 6,074 square meters, including a 2,300‑square‑meter parts warehouse, the Center integrates brand display, vehicle delivery, after‑sales service, parts supply, and training facilities, delivering all‑around customer support. Built around Yutong as the core, the Center consolidates multi‑dimensional service functions and complements existing local partners and service channels, offering customers more direct, flexible issue resolution and service options.

"The service center is positioned as a comprehensive, centralized service hub, with a large inventory of parts, inspection facilities, professional service bays, and dedicated training equipment," said Jack Li, CEO of Yutong Central and Northern Europe. "Through efficient operations, we aim to help reduce customers' total cost of ownership and maximize bus uptime. By strengthening partnerships and expanding service coverage, we aim to deliver cost-effective services and create shared value while helping make public transport greener, smarter, and more inclusive."

One‑stop service ecosystem: from parts supply to integrated service support across the fleet lifecycle

With the local service center and dedicated on‑ground team, Yutong consolidates parts supply, fault diagnostics, maintenance, and professional training into a single service system, improving service efficiency and delivering full‑lifecycle fleet support for Norwegian passenger transport and bus operators. The Center features a comprehensive reception area, maintenance and repair zone, parts storage area, hands-on training space, vehicle display area, and brand experience zone, offering local customers an integrated service package spanning everything from vehicle sales and delivery to after‑sales repairs, parts supply, and technical training.

The Center features seven standardized maintenance bays, as well as dedicated bays for powertrain and large-component repairs, equipped with four‑post lifts, an electronic laser wheel alignment system, a brake tester, and a heavy‑duty tire balancer. It offers repair capabilities for chassis, electrical and high‑voltage systems, powertrains, air conditioning, and interiors, and can also handle non‑severe accident vehicles, alcohol interlocks, and tachographs.

Built to EU standards, the Center includes a dedicated bus inspection line for Norway's mandatory PKK annual inspections, featuring a 31.5‑meter pit, two 16‑ton pit jacks, and equipment for brake, lighting, side‑slip, and OBD testing, covering chassis, braking, safety devices, onboard diagnostics, and powertrain compliance. By conducting inspections, fault diagnosis, and safety checks locally, the Center helps customers reduce fleet downtime and lower operating costs.

It also has a 2,300‑square‑meter parts warehouse, covering 4,500 SKUs of Yutong genuine parts for battery, motor and electronic control systems, powertrains, chassis, steering systems, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, interior and exterior trim, wear parts, and maintenance consumables.

With local stock and regional distribution center replenishment, the Center reduces parts sourcing and repair waiting times, improving vehicle uptime and minimizing fleet downtime losses. All parts are backed by consistent quality and warranty standards, supported by a local engineering team delivering parts supply, diagnostics, and maintenance services.

Building local expertise: service, training, and long‑term fleet support

The Center also includes theoretical training rooms and hands-on training areas, with instruction led by experienced trainers. Equipped with a comprehensive whole-vehicle training platform for pure electric buses and dedicated training units for air conditioning, EBS braking, heaters, battery, motor and electronic control systems, and rear-axle disassembly, the Center supports training in component identification, operating principles, simulation, and fault diagnosis. The training equipment uses core assemblies and components sourced from actual vehicles, enabling customers' maintenance technicians to apply what they learn directly to real-world repairs.

Through its local team, standardized maintenance and inspection procedures, parts inventory and training capabilities, Yutong continues to deliver on its "EnRoute+" global service commitment. As Yutong's first comprehensive service center in Europe, the facility further underscores the company's long-term commitment to serving European customers. Building on the Norway service center, Yutong will continue to advance its localized service approach in markets including the Netherlands, Chile, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. These efforts will strengthen local capabilities in electric bus repair, maintenance and inspection, improve service responsiveness, create more high-quality local jobs and support the electrification and low-carbon transition of public transport.

For more information on Yutong Service Center and "EnRoute+" global service commitment, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

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