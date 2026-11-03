circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Zendure Announces Black Friday 2026 Deals: Up to 45% Off Smart Plug-in Energy Storage Solutions

Segui Adnkronos su Google
03 novembre 2026 | 08.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Major savings on flagship SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow AC+ retrofit series, and Agentic HEMS bundles, paired with exclusive early-bird vouchers and complimentary hardware.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer in Plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), today announced its Black Friday 2026 campaign, offering discounts of up to 45% on smart clean energy solutions. Running from 2 November through 7 December 2026 across Zendure's official website and Amazon, the promotion empowers homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption and curb winter energy costs through intelligent storage.

Exclusive Black Friday Promotional Deals

SolarFlow 2400 Pro + 4 × 515 W Solar PanelsSolarFlow 2400 AC+ plus 1 × AB3000L BatterySolarFlow 2400 Pro + 1 × AB3000L Battery + 4 × 515 W Solar PanelsSolarFlow 1600 AC+ plus 1 × AB2000L Battery

Intelligent Energy Management for Every Household

Designed to cover every home solar configuration, Zendure's discounted lineup features the flagship SolarFlow 2400 Pro for high-yield balcony and rooftop setups, alongside the SolarFlow 2400 AC+ and SolarFlow 1600 AC+ systems engineered for seamless, plug-and-play retrofitting onto existing PV installations. Centered on Zendure's Agentic HEMS and powered by the ZenPulse AI forecasting model, the ecosystem intelligently coordinates energy production, storage, and consumption against dynamic electricity tariffs to maximize self-sufficiency.

All offers feature Zendure's 30-day price guarantee. For more information, visit Zendure's Black Friday campaign portal.

About ZendureDriven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem—combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-announces-black-friday-2026-deals-up-to-45-off-smart-plug-in-energy-storage-solutions-302927287.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Colorado, il fiume trascina una casa che si schianta contro un ponte - Video
Ucraina, bombe russe su una scuola usata per distribuire aiuti umanitari - Video
Ventunenne accoltella la madre nel bresciano, l'arrivo della Scientifica nella loro casa - Video
News to go
Attacchi hacker a supermercati in Italia, cosa sta succedendo
Militari morti in Bosnia, feretri avvolti nel tricolore per i funerali solenni - Video
Vannacci contestato a Milano: "Si vergogni di quello che dice sulle donne" - Video
News to go
Niente tassa sui mini pacchi extra Ue, la Manovra cancella il contributo
F1, Antonelli campione del mondo: Cremonini cambia il testo di Marmellata #25 - Video
"Stiamo per morire!": l'ultimo audio del jet precipitato in Florida
Elicottero caduto in Bosnia, un collega di Simone Ruggia: "Era entusiasta della missione" - Video
Tra 'Bella Ciao' e 'Veni, vidi, free-ci', il video di Gualtieri e Mamdani per promuovere l'Opera
Aereo si schianta su una strada in Florida, il video dell'esplosione e del cratere in fiamme


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza