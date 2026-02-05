circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Zendure Teases Evolved Next-Generation SolarFlow Series - AI-Powered Plug-in Solar Storage Redefined

05 febbraio 2026 | 21.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of Plug-in HEMS, is thrilled to preview the evolved next generation of its acclaimed SolarFlow series: the SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow 2400 AC+, and SolarFlow 1600 AC+.

Building on the success of its plug-in solar solutions, Zendure introduces groundbreaking advancements designed to maximize energy independence, slash electricity costs, and seamlessly integrate with modern smart homes.

These evolved models deliver even greater self-consumption, potential savings of around €2,000 annually for rooftop PV owners, and simplified plug-and-play installation (professional setup recommended for systems over 800W).

Key highlights of the new generation include:

The next-generation SolarFlow series will be available soon, with exclusive launch offers including significant discounts and bonus PV panel sets for early adopters.

Stay tuned for the full unveiling and pre-order details.

About Zendure 

Zendure is the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact

Chris Patrickchris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878172/image_1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-teases-evolved-next-generation-solarflow-series--ai-powered-plug-in-solar-storage-redefined-302680709.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN81075 en US Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Milano-Cortina, fiamma olimpica contestata dagli studenti della Statale
News to go
Spagna, social vietati ai minori di 16 anni
L'agente aggredito al corteo per Askatasuna: "Amareggiato, ma sto bene" - Video
Fontana di Trevi a pagamento, 2 euro per i turisti: le testimonianze
Askatasuna, al corteo di Torino incappucciati coperti anche da ombrelli - Video
News to go
Turismo, bonus straordinari e notturni 2026: come ottenerlo
News to go
Case occupate, Salvini vuole nuova stretta
Scontri al corteo per Askatasuna, l'incontro di Meloni con gli agenti feriti: "Italia giusta è con voi" - Video
Diverse esplosioni in Iran, auto distrutte e palazzi sventrati: video
News to go
Festival del cinema di Pompei: per 2026 progetto per giovani talenti emergenti
News to go
Petrolio, il prezzo non scende più: dollaro debole compromette l'export
Onorato: "Al centrosinistra serve una nuova forza politica riformista e civica" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza