DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of Plug-in HEMS, is thrilled to preview the evolved next generation of its acclaimed SolarFlow series: the SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow 2400 AC+, and SolarFlow 1600 AC+.

Building on the success of its plug-in solar solutions, Zendure introduces groundbreaking advancements designed to maximize energy independence, slash electricity costs, and seamlessly integrate with modern smart homes.

These evolved models deliver even greater self-consumption, potential savings of around €2,000 annually for rooftop PV owners, and simplified plug-and-play installation (professional setup recommended for systems over 800W).

Key highlights of the new generation include:

The next-generation SolarFlow series will be available soon, with exclusive launch offers including significant discounts and bonus PV panel sets for early adopters.

Stay tuned for the full unveiling and pre-order details.

About Zendure

Zendure is the global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

Contact

Chris Patrickchris.qiu@zendure.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878172/image_1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-teases-evolved-next-generation-solarflow-series--ai-powered-plug-in-solar-storage-redefined-302680709.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.