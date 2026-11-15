circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

Geekvape launches VPU 2.0 atomisation platform in Dubai

Segui Adnkronos su Google
15 novembre 2026 | 08.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekvape unveiled VPU 2.0, its next-generation atomisation technology platform, on 10 November 2026. Built around upgrades to wicking materials, mesh coils and device coordination, the platform combines material science, precision heating and intelligent control to improve e-liquid delivery, heating uniformity and response at the start of a puff.

The wicking upgrade addresses a key challenge in repeated use: replenishing e-liquid at the heating surface between puffs. Smoother fibres and an optimised porous structure reduce resistance to liquid flow. According to Geekvape’s internal R&D testing, the material delivers 25% faster wicking, a 31% larger e-liquid coverage area and 17.1% greater absorption capacity at the same volume, compared with the pre-upgrade material. Faster replenishment and greater liquid retention help maintain a steady supply to the mesh during continuous use.

The mesh coil upgrade tackles uneven heating, which can limit atomisation efficiency and affect vapour and flavour performance. By adjusting the thickness and local electrical resistance of different mesh sections, the design distributes heat more evenly across the surface. Internal testing showed a 28.2% increase in effective atomisation area compared with the pre-upgrade mesh, while vapour output was 29% higher than that of the comparable products tested. More of the heating surface contributes to atomisation, producing fuller vapour and richer flavour.

At device level, AI-optimised start-up control and a refined airflow path coordinate liquid delivery, heating and airflow. On selected compatible devices, the company reports flavour activation in 0.01 seconds, based on internal testing. These changes are designed to make the start of each puff more responsive.

Together, the three upgrades treat atomisation as a coordinated process, supporting more consistent performance through repeated puffs.

Products presented at the event included Geekvape’s SONDER Q MAX and Geekbar’s BURJ, PCE40000 and ICE MASTER 60K, all featuring VPU 2.0. The range demonstrates how the platform can support different brands and product designs.

VPU technology has also been adopted in multiple original equipment manufacturing (OEM) projects, combining atomisation technology with device design and manufacturing processes. Future research will explore intelligent mesh coil protection, leak prevention and advanced device design, extending the platform’s development beyond individual component improvements.

Through sustained innovation in foundational technologies, Geekvape aims to make VPU a core technological force behind the next generation of vaping products, setting higher standards for technical performance and user experience across the industry.

Contact: Lucia YING, Lucia.ying@geekvape.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
Atp Finals, il videomessaggio di Bove per Cobolli: "Darà il massimo per l'Italia"
News to go
Ai rivoluziona il commercio, nei negozi arrivano i commessi virtuali
Atp Finals, festa per Zverev: i tifosi 'abbracciano' il numero uno, ma qualcuno resta deluso
'Rocky' compie 50 anni, l'omaggio a Philadelphia è da record del mondo - Video
Nordio: "Ricandidarmi? Se Meloni me lo chiedesse sarebbe un onore, ma non pretendo nulla"
Cortei a Torino, minore identificato per disordini 17 ottobre: trovati machete e pistola a piombini - Video
Mobilità nelle città d'Italia, il 60% in auto - Video
Caso Pasolini, Nordio: "Difficile ricostruire la verità dopo 50 anni" - Video
News to go
L'ucraina a rischio collasso demografico per la guerra - Video
News to go
Scioperi bus, treni, aerei: il calendario degli scioperi da oggi a fine mese - Video
Maltempo in Toscana, "Via, Via tutti": l'avvertimento prima della frana in diretta - Video
Ddl Concorrenza alla Camera, le modifiche proposte - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza