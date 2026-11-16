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Black Friday in Italy: EZVIZ Offers Up to 17% Off Home Security and Entry Products

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16 novembre 2026 | 10.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOOFDDORP, the Netherlands, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZVIZ, a global smart home brand with more than 230 million registered users, has announced its Italian Black Friday deals, with savings of up to 17% on selected home security products on Amazon Italy from 23 to 30 November 2026.

From keeping an eye on gardens, terraces and driveways to checking who is at the door and managing visitor access, the offers help Italian households monitor their homes and manage entrances more conveniently. The selection combines flexible outdoor monitoring with two smart entry solutions: a digital peephole doorbell and a connected video intercom.

EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4K Solar Outdoor Camera Kit – Now €109.99 (15% Off)

The EZVIZ CB8 Lite 4K Kit, a battery-powered outdoor camera supplied with a 5W solar panel, offers flexible installation without the need for a nearby mains power outlet. Its 4K video and 360° panoramic coverage help monitor larger outdoor areas, while AI-powered human and vehicle detection and Auto-Zoom Tracking help identify activity and follow detected people. Colour night vision and Always-On Video Mode support monitoring after dark and throughout the day while optimising battery consumption.

EZVIZ CP4 Digital Peephole Doorbell – Now €119.99 (14% Off)

The EZVIZ CP4 offers a smarter way to see who is at the door without relying on a traditional peephole. Its 4.3-inch indoor touchscreen displays visitors in 1080p, with a 166° wide-angle view to help reduce blind spots. Human motion detection and two-way video communication through the monitor or EZVIZ App allow residents to check on and speak to visitors, even when away from home.

EZVIZ CP5 Wired Video Intercom – Now €149.99 (17% Off)

The EZVIZ CP5 makes managing visitors at the front door or gate more convenient. Its 7-inch indoor touchscreen lets residents see and speak to visitors, while two-wire installation, also compatible with four-wire systems, offers flexibility when upgrading an existing intercom. Residents can also manage access remotely through the EZVIZ App or use the included RFID cards and indoor screen to unlock compatible doors and gates.

Offers available from 23 to 30 November 2026. Discover more about EZVIZ and its smart home security solutions on Amazon Italy.

Media Contact: Alex: alex@ispiderpr.com

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire.

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