Eureka Introduces FloorShine 470, Bringing All-Round Wet-and-Dry Cleaning to Italian Homes

ROME, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka has introduced the FloorShine 470 to the Italian market, combining wet-and-dry floor cleaning, access beneath low furniture and automated brush care in one appliance. Designed for everyday hard-floor maintenance, the model brings together practical features intended to simplify household cleaning without adding unnecessary complexity.

With floor-cleaning appliances offering an ever-wider range of advanced technologies, choosing the right model is not always about having the most features. For many households, the priority is a cleaner that handles everyday messes, reaches awkward spaces and remains easy to maintain. The FloorShine 470 takes this approach, combining versatile cleaning functions with a recommended retail price of €279.The FloorShine 470 delivers up to 17,000 Pa of suction to collect dry debris and liquid spills while washing hard floors. In everyday household routines, crumbs after meals, dust near entrances and occasional spills often call for quick cleanups. By combining vacuuming and washing, the FloorShine 470 is designed to handle these common situations without requiring separate cleaning steps. Its anti-tangle mechanism also helps limit hair wrapping around the brush roller, reducing the need for manual removal.Furniture can make thorough floor cleaning more difficult, particularly in areas that are not easily accessible. The cleaner’s 180-degree lie-flat design allows it to reach beneath sofas, beds and low cabinets. An internal water duct helps prevent wastewater backflow when the appliance is reclined, while the edge-cleaning brush supports cleaning close to walls and skirting boards.Once cleaning is finished, the FloorShine 470’s automated self-cleaning and hot-air drying system helps maintain the brush roller and reduce residual moisture. The redesigned water-tank configuration supports easier maneuvering, while separate clean- and dirty-water tanks simplify routine operation.By bringing these functions together, Eureka positions the FloorShine 470 as an accessible all-round wet-and-dry cleaner for households seeking practical floor care without unnecessary extras.The Eureka FloorShine 470 is now available in Italy through the official Eureka website , with a recommended retail price of €279. Prices and promotional offers may vary, and the model can also be found by searching for “Eureka FloorShine 470” on Amazon.Eureka develops household cleaning appliances designed to simplify everyday maintenance. Its portfolio includes cordless vacuum cleaners, robotic cleaners and wet-and-dry floor washers for international markets.Eureka European Public RelationsBingo Maomaobh3@midea.com

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