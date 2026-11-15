Geekvape launches VPU 2.0 atomisation platform in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekvape unveiled VPU 2.0, its next-generation atomisation technology platform, on 10 November 2026. Built around upgrades to wicking materials, mesh coils and device coordination, the platform combines material science, precision heating and intelligent control to improve e-liquid delivery, heating uniformity and response at the start of a puff.

The wicking upgrade addresses a key challenge in repeated use: replenishing e-liquid at the heating surface between puffs. Smoother fibres and an optimised porous structure reduce resistance to liquid flow. According to Geekvape’s internal R&D testing, the material delivers 25% faster wicking, a 31% larger e-liquid coverage area and 17.1% greater absorption capacity at the same volume, compared with the pre-upgrade material. Faster replenishment and greater liquid retention help maintain a steady supply to the mesh during continuous use.

The mesh coil upgrade tackles uneven heating, which can limit atomisation efficiency and affect vapour and flavour performance. By adjusting the thickness and local electrical resistance of different mesh sections, the design distributes heat more evenly across the surface. Internal testing showed a 28.2% increase in effective atomisation area compared with the pre-upgrade mesh, while vapour output was 29% higher than that of the comparable products tested. More of the heating surface contributes to atomisation, producing fuller vapour and richer flavour.

At device level, AI-optimised start-up control and a refined airflow path coordinate liquid delivery, heating and airflow. On selected compatible devices, the company reports flavour activation in 0.01 seconds, based on internal testing. These changes are designed to make the start of each puff more responsive.

Together, the three upgrades treat atomisation as a coordinated process, supporting more consistent performance through repeated puffs.

Products presented at the event included Geekvape’s SONDER Q MAX and Geekbar’s BURJ, PCE40000 and ICE MASTER 60K, all featuring VPU 2.0. The range demonstrates how the platform can support different brands and product designs.

VPU technology has also been adopted in multiple original equipment manufacturing (OEM) projects, combining atomisation technology with device design and manufacturing processes. Future research will explore intelligent mesh coil protection, leak prevention and advanced device design, extending the platform’s development beyond individual component improvements.

Through sustained innovation in foundational technologies, Geekvape aims to make VPU a core technological force behind the next generation of vaping products, setting higher standards for technical performance and user experience across the industry.

Contact: Lucia YING, Lucia.ying@geekvape.com

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