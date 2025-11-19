circle x black
Pudong Launches Global Promotional Video to Boost Win-Win Cooperation

19 novembre 2025
SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 14, the Investment Promotion Service Center of Shanghai Pudong New Area launched the promotional video "Infinite Magnetic Force, Win-Win in Pudong" globally, inviting the world to join hands, share development opportunities and create a bright future.

For the video:https://vod-xhpfm.xinhuaxmt.com/NewsVideo/202511/c664de12d66a41c9822c561cf90f6b64.mp4

2025 is Pudong's Investment Promotion Year. The new area has successfully completed its annual tasks in investment attraction and enterprise services. Relying on the "1+38+X" investment promotion system, adhering to the principle of "overall coordination without substitution", Pudong continues to enhance the "Win-Win in Pudong" brand.

In recent years, China's huge consumer market and upgrading consumer demand have attracted sustained attention from global enterprises. As a key window for China's high-level opening-up, Pudong has long been an attractive investment destination and one of the top choices for multinational companies' global layout of industrial, supply and innovation chains.

The Top 100 Foreign-Invested Enterprises in Shanghai released on November 12 showed that 265 foreign-invested enterprises made the lists in four categories: operating income, total import and export volume, tax contribution, and employment creation, 7 more than the previous year. Among them, the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone has demonstrated its increasingly prominent "magnetic effect" as an investment hub. Foreign enterprises in key sectors like biomedicine and finance performed brilliantly, demonstrating Shanghai's strong appeal as a preferred investment destination.

Source: The Investment Promotion Service Center of Shanghai Pudong New Area

Contact is for media only. Contact person: Ms. Xu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

