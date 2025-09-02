THEON INTERNATIONAL publishes its H1 2025 Report

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

02 September 2025 - Theon International Plc (THEON) (AMS: THEON) is pleased to announce the publication of its H1 2025 Report for the six months ended 30 June 2025. This follows the H1 2025 Trading Update published on 28 July 2025.

The Company is holding a webcast for analysts and investors on September 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM EEST (1:00 PM BST). The webcast details are accessible here.

H1 2025 Overview

H1 2025 performance was characterised by robust order intake, achievement of financial targets and solid progress in THEON’s growth strategy.

Christian Hadjiminas, founder and CEO of THEON commented on the H1 2025 results: "Our record-breaking first-half revenue is a testament to the strength of our business model and the trust our customers place in us. The recent acquisition of Kappa Optronics, the signing of several pioneering agreements, and the launch of our THEON NEXT Strategy all mark key strategic milestones in our journey, accelerating our capabilities and growth trajectory."

Financial Summary

1 Reflects a change in accounting policy to include the Group’s share of profits from core equity-accounted investees within operating profit. Numbers in brackets are before the accounting policy change . 2 Excluding the share buyback liability of € 3.4 m / 6.7m in H 1 /Q1 202 5 .

All numbers remain unchanged from those published at the time of the H1 2025 Trading Update on 28 July 2025

The H1 2025 Report of THEON is now available for download on the company’s website.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.