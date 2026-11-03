Virtune Launches Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm and Deutsche Börse Xetra

Stockholm, November 3, 2026 - Virtune, a regulated Swedish digital asset manager, today announces the launch of Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq ticker: VIRAI) and Deutsche Börse Xetra (Xetra ticker: VRTI). The launch marks Virtune's 25th exchange-traded product and provides investors with diversified exposure to crypto assets linked to the infrastructure underpinning the emerging AI agent economy.

The AI Agent Economy - The Next Evolution of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is undergoing a significant transformation. AI is evolving from primarily answering questions and generating content to autonomously performing tasks, purchasing services, and executing transactions.

For example, AI agents can be used to purchase computing power, pay for information, and interact economically with other AI agents, without requiring human approval for every individual transaction.

This development creates new demands for digital infrastructure. Payment networks can enable automated transactions between AI agents, while trading and liquidity are needed to exchange and trade digital assets. At the same time, infrastructure and data are required for AI agents to communicate and access reliable information, while computing power is essential to run AI models and perform advanced tasks.

Blockchain networks and crypto assets are expected to play an important role in these areas, contributing to the development of the emerging AI agent economy.

About Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP

Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) economy through crypto assets. The product tracks an index comprising crypto assets driving innovation in AI, including autonomous AI agents, decentralized AI computing, and blockchain infrastructure enabling AI-driven applications and transactions. This is made possible through a transparent and physically backed structure with institutional-grade security.

The index has been developed in collaboration with index provider MarketVector and consists of 13 crypto assets at launch, covering four key areas of the AI agent economy: payment networks, trading and liquidity, infrastructure and data, and computing power. The index is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly, meaning that the weights of its constituents are reset and its composition can be adjusted over time as the technology evolves.

At launch, the 13 crypto assets are divided into the following four categories:

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"Stablecoins and tokenization have been two of the biggest trends in the crypto market in recent years, and we now see the potential for AI agents to become the next megatrend. AI is evolving from primarily answering questions to autonomously purchasing services, making payments, and interacting with other AI agents.

This development could create an entirely new digital economy in which crypto infrastructure plays a central role. With Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP, we aim to provide investors with broad exposure to the crypto assets that could become important building blocks of the emerging AI agent economy."

Key Information About Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP

Virtune AI Crypto Index ETP

Learn more on the product page: https://www.virtune.com/product/ai-index

Press Contact

Christopher Kock, CEO, Virtune AB (publ)christopher@virtune.com+46 70 073 45 64

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 25 ETPs with a total of USD 330 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

For more information, please visit www.virtune.com.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com.

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