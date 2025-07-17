Virtune launches Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP and Virtune Staked Solana ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

Frankfurt, 17th July 2025 – Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune launches Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP and Virtune Staked Solana ETP in Germany on Deutsche Börse Xetra, expanding its offering of physically backed crypto exchange-trade products in the German market. The products are also being listed on other German exchanges including gettex.

Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has earned the trust of over 140,000 investors across the Nordics since its launch just over two years ago. With more than $430 million in assets under management (AUM), Virtune continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading issuers of regulated crypto investment products across Europe.

Following the successful German launch of the Virtune XRP ETP (ticker: VRTX, WKN: A4AKW5) and the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP (ticker: VRTC, WKN: A4A5D4), a unique product launched in partnership with Coinbase, tracking the Coinbase 50 Europe Index, Virtune is now expanding its German offering with two new listings that are now available for investors through German brokers and banks:

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (VRTB) - a cost-efficient way to gain exposure to Bitcoin with an annual management fee of just 0.25%.

Virtune Staked Solana ETP (VRTS) - providing investors with exposure to Solana combined with staking rewards for enhanced annual returns.

These new listings reflect Virtune’s commitment to offering German investors secure, transparent, and regulated investment opportunities to the digital asset market.

Coinbase serves as the crypto custodian for all of Virtune’s ETPs, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are excited to further strengthen our presence in the German market with the launch of Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP and Virtune Staked Solana ETP on Xetra. Following our previous listings, this expansion highlights our continued commitment to making institutional-grade crypto investment products accessible to investors across Europe”

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP - Key Product Information

Virtune Staked Solana ETP - Key Product Information

For further inquiries, please contact: Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com .

