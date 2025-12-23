Virtune lists Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Chainlink ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany

Frankfurt, 23rd of December 2025 – Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune lists Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Chainlink ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra, expanding its offering of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products in the German market.

Virtune, a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has earned the trust of over 155.000 investors since its launch just over two years ago. With more than USD $330 million in assets under management (AUM), Virtune continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs across Europe.

Virtune is now expanding its German offering with the listing of Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Chainlink ETP.

This listing reflects Virtune’s commitment to offering German investors secure, transparent, and regulated investment opportunities to the digital asset market. Coinbase serves as the crypto custodian for all of Virtune’s ETPs, providing institutional-grade security with the underlying crypto assets held in cold storage.

Benedict von Lucke, Country Manager Germany: “These products allow investors to directly benefit from the opportunities in the Ethereum and Chainlink ecosystems, including additional returns through staking in the Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP.”

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune: “The listing of Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Chainlink ETP on Xetra represents an important milestone in expanding our presence in Germany, offering German investors a secure and efficient way to gain exposure to Ethereum and Chainlink via regulated ETPs.’’’

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Chainlink ETP - Key Product Information:

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP:

Virtune Chainlink ETP

For further inquiries, please contact:Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of DirectorsMobile: +46 70 073 45 64Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 21 ETPs with a total of USD 330 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 155.000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com .

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.