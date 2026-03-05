Huawei Highlights Digital Inclusion and Conservation Tech as AI Use Accelerates

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2026 - Huawei gathered partners, policymakers and international media in Barcelona on March 1 and 2, ahead of Mobile World Congress, to discuss narrowing connectivity and digital skills gaps as artificial intelligence spreads through sectors including healthcare, finance and public services.

Video: https://youtu.be/zJmCqsel2H4

About 80 guests attended the first day’s forum at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Barcelona Fira. In remarks published by Huawei, Yang Chaobin, CEO of Huawei ICT BG, said the digital divide “seems to be widening further” even as AI accelerates. “High-speed networks and robust computing facilities are essential foundations for an inclusive and sustainable AI era,” he said.

The International Telecommunication Union estimates about 2.2 billion people were still offline in 2025. Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, said inclusion must be treated as a prerequisite for the AI era.

“AI must strengthen meaningful connectivity and support inclusive digital transformation. This requires responsible AI governance, investment in local talent and content, and capacity building, particularly for young girls, women, indigenous communities and marginalized groups.”

Huawei said it has fulfilled a commitment under the ITU Partner2Connect Digital Coalition to help expand connectivity in remote regions. By the end of 2025, the company said its initiatives had supported digital access for 170 million people in rural and underserved areas across more than 80 countries. In a Huawei news release, Jeff Wang, president of Huawei Public Affairs and Communications, said: “To bridge the digital skills gap, Huawei works closely with governments and partners to enhance digital access, deliver skills training, and advance STEM education for underserved communities.”

On March 2, the focus shifted to conservation with a visit to Spain’s Natural Park of Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac. Here, digital monitoring tools are being used to support biodiversity protection, including efforts to safeguard the endangered Bonelli’s eagle alongside better managing potential impacts from outdoor activities like climbing on rock-dwelling birds and caving on protected bat species. The project forms part of the Tech4Nature initiative, developed with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to support digital tools in protected areas across 11 countries.

Sònia Llobet, the park’s director, said the project is helping managers balance visitor access with nature protection.

“As park managers, our challenge is how to make visitor access compatible with the conservation of this natural space,” she said. “This project is helping us answer some of the questions we face in balancing tourism and environmental protection.”

