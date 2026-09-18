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Hubei launches tourism routes tailored for overseas visitors

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18 settembre 2026 | 16.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The 2026 Hubei Culture and Tourism Development Conference

XIANGYANG, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central China's Hubei Province has launched five tourism routes tailored for overseas visitors, aiming to turn its rich cultural and natural resources into market-ready inbound tourism products.

The routes were unveiled at the 2026 Hubei Culture and Tourism Development Conference, held Thursday in Xiangyang City. Business-matching activities between local tourism operators and overseas travel agencies were also held during the event.

Known for its profound cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, Hubei has prioritized the integrated development of culture and tourism in recent years. The province received nearly 1 billion tourist visits in 2025, with tourism revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

The five routes include a Yangtze River journey featuring the Three Gorges and Three Kingdoms culture, an ecological tour covering Shennongjia, Wudang Mountain and the Three Gorges, a cultural itinerary linking Jingzhou, Xiangyang and Suizhou, a revolutionary heritage tour of Hong'an and Honghu, and an urban tour of Wuhan.

The itineraries also incorporate local cuisine, intangible cultural heritage activities and emerging urban consumption experiences, offering overseas travelers more convenient access to Hubei's diverse attractions.

Eight themed travel experiences were also introduced, covering world heritage, Yangtze River sightseeing, Jingchu culture, technological innovation, traditional Chinese medicine and wellness, contemporary lifestyles, festivals and seasonal flower viewing.

In recent years, Hubei has worked to tap the inbound tourism market by developing new products, expanding overseas marketing channels, enriching immersive cultural experiences, improving services for international visitors and strengthening tourism exchanges with overseas partners.

A provincial culture and tourism official said the new offerings are expected to provide overseas tour operators with more integrated options and enhance Hubei's appeal as an international cultural tourism destination.

Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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