Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
"In Pudong, United in Excellence" 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest was held in Pudong -- Encounter a Beautiful Life Anytime, Anywhere in Pudong

29 ottobre 2024 | 17.10
SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Pudong hosted the "In Pudong, United in Excellence" 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest. Many brilliant works were submitted, becoming precious records and vivid images of the district.

The lens is a window into poetry, and each frame captures beauty. From the Lujiazui Financial City to ancient streets in historic towns, from Zhangjiang Science City to the Museum of Art Pudong, from parks with pavilions and bridges to the vibrant scenes of daily life -- the diverse and multifaceted lifestyle of Shanghai's Pudong New Area is blossoming under thousands of cameras.

Source: "In Pudong, United in Excellence" 2024 Pudong Urban Life Photography and Video Contest Organizing Committee

