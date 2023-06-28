Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Lo.Li. Pharma International and its International Partners Achieve a New World Record to Raise Awareness About Innovative Options for Managing PCOS and Infertility

28 giugno 2023 | 11.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual meeting witnessed a historic event as people from around the globe gathered both in person and online to set a new world record for the most people consuming a dose of inositol simultaneously. The record-breaking event aimed to raise awareness about non-pharmacological options for managing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and infertility. The initiative, led by Meg Sweeney, Global Marketing Manager at Lo.Li. Pharma International, successfully captivated individuals from diverse regions, including China, the Philippines, throughout Europe, and Canada, highlighting the global significance of the cause.

 

 

Inositol, a naturally occurring compound that plays a vital role in cellular signaling, has shown promise in managing PCOS and infertility. By breaking this new world record, the initiative has contributed to heightened awareness about the lack of sufficient education surrounding the management of PCOS, particularly after diagnosis. The event brought together patients, healthcare providers, and industry partners, fostering a collaborative approach to addressing these complex issues.

According to Ms. Sweeney, "Both PCOS and infertility are highly complex issues, and many studies have shown, especially in the case of PCOS, that there is a lack of satisfying education surrounding how to manage the condition once a diagnosis is made. By achieving this new world record, which included the participation of patients, healthcare providers, and industry partners alike, we've been able to put a spotlight on this issue in a fun and engaging way."

This monumental achievement marks a significant step toward raising awareness about the importance of non-pharmacological options for managing PCOS and infertility. The long-term goal is to continue supporting initiatives that educate and empower individuals about these vital issues, given their profound impact on women's healthcare globally.

Lo.Li. Pharma International remains committed to promoting initiatives that emphasize the significance of PCOS and infertility management. By fostering awareness, collaboration, and innovative solutions, the company aims to make a lasting impact on women's reproductive health and well-being.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meg SweeneyGlobal Marketing Manager          Lo.Li. Pharma International+39 320 8989 845m.sweeney@lolipharmainternational. com

About Lo.Li. Pharma International:

Lo.Li. Pharma International is a branch of Lo.Li. Pharma Srl, a growing healthcare company based in Rome, dedicated to the research, development and distribution of innovative, clinically tested, and proven Medical Devices and Functional Dietary Supplements. As world-renowned experts in inositol and nutraceutical basic science and research, Lo.Li. Pharma International is committed to supporting our Partners through equitable, exclusive distribution agreements, while sharing the scientific know-how and marketing strategies, which are needed to be successful. To learn more, go to: www.lolipharmainternational.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934074/LoLi_Pharma_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142302/NEW_WORLD_RECORD_LOLI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loli-pharma-international-and-its-international-partners-achieve-a-new-world-record-to-raise-awareness-about-innovative-options-for-managing-pcos-and-infertility-301865040.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza