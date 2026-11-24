MONROE, N.J. and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday shopping often means planning for the weeks ahead, from finding gifts for loved ones to deciding what to prioritize for yourself. For some, that might mean finally giving their skincare goals more attention. Yet choosing a beauty device isn't always straightforward. With different technologies marketed for different concerns, it can take time to know where to start. This Black Friday, MimiSilk is making that decision a little easier with big savings across its range of beauty devices and skincare products. The promotion runs through December 2, 2026, including Cyber Monday.

The main offer takes $150off Iris, Vera, and Nova with code MAX150.

Among the featured devices, MimiSilk Iris stands out for its versatility, featuring 1450nm fractional laser technology designed to address multiple skin concerns, including uneven texture, fine lines, large pores, and more. By targeting these visible signs of skin aging and changes in skin quality, Iris is the most comprehensive device for improving the overall complexion.

Vera RF Sculpt puts a greater focus on facial skin tightening, using 6.25MHz multipolar radiofrequency (RF) technology to support firmer-looking skin and reduce the appearance of facial laxity. Its gel-free design also makes it convenient to incorporate into any existing skincare routine. For those with acne concerns, MimiSilk Nova offers a different form of light-based care, combining blue and near-infrared light technologies in a compact device designed for on-the-go anti-acne treatment.

The Black Friday savings also extend beyond facial beauty devices. With code FLASH150, shoppers receive 50%off MimiSilk's IPL hair removal devices, Cactus and Peach Fuzz. The same discount applies to the 24-piece PDRN Collagen Face Mask pack, a hydrogel mask formulated with ingredients that offer a soothing, cooling, and hydrating skincare experience.

With savings across beauty devices, hair removal, and skincare, MimiSilk's Black Friday event lets shoppers explore different at-home approaches to personal care and find products that complement their routines. Customers can visit MimiSilk's Black Friday sale page to browse eligible products and view the promotion details. Both offers remain available through December 2, 2026.

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